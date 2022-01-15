Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
dis8080.lha - - dev/cross - 21K - Disassembler for Intel 8080 processor - (readme)
Oshogatsu_Breaks_2021.lha - - mods/techn - 389K - Oshogatsu Breaks 2021 - (readme)
ScreenTime.lha - 1.4 - util/time - 63K - Screen clock, configurable with locale - (readme)
WormWars-AROS.zip - 9.25 - game/actio - 700K - Advanced snake/Tron game - (readme)
Anno.lha - 2.31 - util/time - 274K - Reminder and calendar utility - (readme)
bsaog.lha - 1.4 - game/shoot - 806K - Blake Stone Aliens of Gold - (readme)
bsps.lha - 1.4 - game/shoot - 209K - Blake Stone Planet Strike - (readme)
FlashMandelNG_OS4.lha - 4.0 - gfx/fract - 18M - Mandelbrot & Julia fractals AOS4 - (readme)
Albatros.lha - 1.5 - util/boot - 34K - Lock your AMIGA by a keyword - (readme)
HippoPlayerIR.zip - 1.5 - docs/hard - 29K - Wirelessly controlled HippoPlayer - (readme)
StartWin.lha - 1.6 - util/wb - 126K - A bugged workbench launch bar - (readme)
TECO-64.lha - 200.22.2 - text/edit - 601K - TECO (Text Editor and Corrector) - (readme)
TilesSlide.lha - 3.0-colours... - game/actio - 82K - Align 3-4 tiles of the same colour on WB - (readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 28.32 - misc/emu - 4.9M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 28.32 - misc/emu - 4.4M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
avalanche.lha - 1.1 - util/arc - 26K - Simple ReAction GUI for xadmaster - (readme)
Deark.lha - 1.6.0 - util/arc - 3.7M - Extracting data from various file formats - (readme)
TestProgram.zip - 2.3 beta: - util/misc - 458K - Versatile Amiga Test Program - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 154 was released on the January 5th.
More informations
Service
Search
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 15.01.2022 - 11:18 by AndreasM
Back to previous page