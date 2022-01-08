 

 

 

Anonymous




Register
Login
News Portal
Magazin Member
Everywhere

Amiga Future

Info
Shop
Magazines
Patreon
Article Database
Downloads

Community

Forum
Gallery
Calendar
Post calender event

Knowledge

Amiga Software
Amiga Cheats
Amiga FAQ
Forum FAQ
Link Collection

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 154 was released on the January 5th.

The Amiga Future 154 was released on the January 5th.
The Amiga Future 154 was released on the January 5th.

The Amiga Future 154 was released on the January 5th.
More informations

Service

Jobs
Webmaster
Advertisement
Contact/Impress
Privacy

Search




Advanced search

Unanswered topics
Active topics

Social Media

Twitter Amigafuture Facebook Amigafuture RSS-Feed [german] Amigafuture RSS-Feed [english] Instagram YouTube Patreon

Advertisement

Amazon

Patreon

Partnerlinks

APC&TCP
Amazon
CygnusED
DigiBooster
oxpus
PSB.onpage
Roadshow
RESHOOT R
Tippe New Media
Torque's Amiga Kanal
Vesalia
Warsow Arena
www.oookwv.de
8-Bit-Nirvana
Amiga Portal

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): DE Show news in english
Back to previous page

Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot

Published 08.01.2022 - 11:19 by AndreasM

Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.

Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.

Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:

os4weltweihnachtsdemo2021.lha - demo/misc - 1.0 - 4 MB - 02.01.2022 - Little demo for Christmas 2021 made with Hollywood
ext2e.lha - development/language - 4jan2022 - 14 KB - 04.01.2022 - extended IEEE modules for E
oo.lha - development/library - 2.1 - 1 MB - 05.01.2022 - Bring easier programming to C and AmigaOS
arabic_console_devicepro2.lha - driver/input - 2.1Final - 3 MB - 07.01.2022 - An arabic console device, line & full-page editors
wormwars.lha - game/action - 9.25 - 1 MB - 03.01.2022 - Advanced snake/Tron game
scummvm-src.zip - game/misc - 2.5.1 - 160 MB - 31.12.2021 - ScummVM Source
scummvm.lha - game/misc - 2.5.1 - 96 MB - 31.12.2021 - Run supported classic adventure/rpg games
odyssey.lha - network/browser - 1.23r5 - 38 MB - 02.01.2022 - Port of Odyssey from morphos
reportplus.lha - utility/misc - 8.24 - 795 KB - 02.01.2022 - Multipurpose utility
litexl.lha - utility/text/edit - 1.16.12.6 - 1 MB - 04.01.2022 - A lightweight text editor written in Lua
amiupdate_dan.lha - utility/workbench - 2.12 - 20 KB - 03.01.2022 - Danish catalog files for AmiUpdate
amiupdate_deu.lha - utility/workbench - 2.49 - 20 KB - 04.01.2022 - German catalog files for AmiUpdate
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page