Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
os4weltweihnachtsdemo2021.lha - demo/misc - 1.0 - 4 MB - 02.01.2022 - Little demo for Christmas 2021 made with Hollywood
ext2e.lha - development/language - 4jan2022 - 14 KB - 04.01.2022 - extended IEEE modules for E
oo.lha - development/library - 2.1 - 1 MB - 05.01.2022 - Bring easier programming to C and AmigaOS
arabic_console_devicepro2.lha - driver/input - 2.1Final - 3 MB - 07.01.2022 - An arabic console device, line & full-page editors
wormwars.lha - game/action - 9.25 - 1 MB - 03.01.2022 - Advanced snake/Tron game
scummvm-src.zip - game/misc - 2.5.1 - 160 MB - 31.12.2021 - ScummVM Source
scummvm.lha - game/misc - 2.5.1 - 96 MB - 31.12.2021 - Run supported classic adventure/rpg games
odyssey.lha - network/browser - 1.23r5 - 38 MB - 02.01.2022 - Port of Odyssey from morphos
reportplus.lha - utility/misc - 8.24 - 795 KB - 02.01.2022 - Multipurpose utility
litexl.lha - utility/text/edit - 1.16.12.6 - 1 MB - 04.01.2022 - A lightweight text editor written in Lua
amiupdate_dan.lha - utility/workbench - 2.12 - 20 KB - 03.01.2022 - Danish catalog files for AmiUpdate
amiupdate_deu.lha - utility/workbench - 2.49 - 20 KB - 04.01.2022 - German catalog files for AmiUpdate
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 08.01.2022
