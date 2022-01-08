 

 

 

Last Magazine

Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage

Published 08.01.2022 - 11:19 by AndreasM

Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.

Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.

Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.

Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:

Image James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1704869 (Games/Editor) 3 MB / Jan 06 2022
Image James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1704867 (Games/Action) 963 KB / Jan 06 2022
Image James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1704868 (Misc) 742 KB / Jan 06 2022
Image BeWorld Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1703970 (Games/Adventure) 125 MB / Jan 04 2022
Image D. Richard Hipp, Steffen Gutmann Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1609531 (Office/Database) 20 MB / Dec 31 2021
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page