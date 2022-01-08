Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1704869 (Games/Editor) 3 MB / Jan 06 2022
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1704867 (Games/Action) 963 KB / Jan 06 2022
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1704868 (Misc) 742 KB / Jan 06 2022
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1703970 (Games/Adventure) 125 MB / Jan 04 2022
D. Richard Hipp, Steffen Gutmann http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1609531 (Office/Database) 20 MB / Dec 31 2021
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 08.01.2022 - 11:19 by AndreasM
