The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .
Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.
Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.
The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:
wormwars.i386-aros.zip - game/action - 9.25 - 700 KB - 07.01.2022 - Advanced Tron/Snake-style arcade game
muibase-4.4.lha - office/database - 4.4 - 7 MB - 01.01.2022 - Programmable relational database with GUI
sqlite-3.34.0-amiga.lha - office/database - 3.34.0 - 20 MB - 01.01.2022 - SQL database engine
sacrificiopagano.lha - utility/misc - 1.70 - 5 MB - 31.12.2021 - Magic Tool
mplayer-1.0-v5.x86_64-v11-aros.zip - video/play - 1.0-v5 - 8 MB - 03.01.2022 - Multimedia player with MUI user interface
News URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: Aros-Exec.org
News Source URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem The Aros Archive
Published 08.01.2022 - 11:19
