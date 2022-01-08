 

 

 

The Amiga Future 154 was released on the January 5th.

The Amiga Future 154 was released on the January 5th.

Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet

Published 08.01.2022 - 11:19 by AndreasM

Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.

In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.

Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors

Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:

2021XmasIntro.lha - 1.80 - demo/intro - 51K - Genuine Xmas 2021 Axel's Intro - (readme)
adfZ.lha - 1.0 - disk/misc - 2K - read / write ADF files from / to disks - (readme)
hippoplayerupdate.lha - 2.50 - mus/play - 304K - Updated HippoPlayer - (readme)
Jake_and_Peppy_v0.85.lha - 0.85 - game/demo - 28M - Playable demo: new Apollo V4/SAGA game - (readme)
MCE-OS4.lha - 13.4 - game/edit - 3.8M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
MCE.lha - 13.4 - game/edit - 3.2M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
MUIbase-4.4.lha - 4.4 - biz/dbase - 6.8M - Programmable relational database w/ GUI - (readme)
sqlite-3.34.0-amiga.lha - 3.34.0-amig... - biz/dbase - 20M - SQL database engine - (readme)
ACA500P_28MHz.lha - &nbsp; - util/moni - 1K - AIBB 6.5 Module for ACA500Plus 68000@28MHz - (readme)
ASE2019_1.80.lha - 1.80 - text/edit - 167K - Text editor - (readme)
newscripts_adf.lha - 1.1 - disk/misc - 31K - new scripts for adf.device - (readme)
UnZIP552.lha - 5.52 - util/arc - 145K - UnZip v5.52 final 68K version - (readme)
WH_RANDOM_AMIGA.zip - 1.00.00 - util/shell - 219K - Random Number Gen, AMIGA-Shell Script. - (readme)
ZIP232.lha - 2.32 - util/arc - 151K - Zip v2.32 archiver final 68K version - (readme)
MCE-MOS.lha - 13.4 - game/edit - 3.5M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
SteMarRegBlitzSources.lha - twelfth upl... - dev/blitz - 37K - 21 Stefano Maria Regattin Blitz sources - (readme)
AmigaAMP3-68k.lha - 3.31 - mus/play - 384K - MPEG audio player with GUI - (readme)
MMULib.lha - 47.2 - util/libs - 750K - Library to ctrl the MC68K MMUs - (readme)
MuMin.lha - 47.2 - util/libs - 73K - Minimal MuLib archive for redistribution - (readme)
ReportPlus-OS4.lha - 8.24 - util/misc - 795K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
ReportPlus.lha - 8.24 - util/misc - 626K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
void-dreams36.zip - &nbsp; - demo/misc - 497K - Demopack - January 2022 - (readme)
WormWars-OS4.lha - 9.25 - game/actio - 1.1M - Advanced snake/Tron game - (readme)
WormWars.lha - 9.25 - game/actio - 906K - Advanced snake/Tron game - (readme)
AmiGemini.lha - 0.6 - comm/net - 117K - Gemini protocol browser - (readme)
GF4RSID9.zip - &nbsp; - pix/misc - 79K - Gradient Fonts for RSI Demo Maker Disk 9 - (readme)
GF4RSIDA.zip - &nbsp; - pix/misc - 80K - Gradient Fonts for RSI Demo Maker Disk A - (readme)
ReportPlusMOS.lha - 8.24 - util/misc - 742K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
WBDirShell.lha - 1.2 - util/wb - 2K - Open shell to current WB drawer - (readme)
WormWarsMOS.lha - 9.25 - game/actio - 963K - Advanced snake/Tron game - (readme)
zencheckerboard.lha - 1.0 - util/misc - 38K - Display checkerboard for video tuning - (readme)
