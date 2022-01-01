 

 

 

Anonymous




Register
Login
News Portal
Magazin Member
Everywhere

Amiga Future

Info
Shop
Magazines
Patreon
Article Database
Downloads

Community

Forum
Gallery
Calendar
Post calender event

Knowledge

Amiga Software
Amiga Cheats
Amiga FAQ
Forum FAQ
Link Collection

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 154 will be released on the 15th January.

The Amiga Future 154 will be released on the 15th January.
The Amiga Future 154 will be released on the 15th January.

The Amiga Future 154 will be released on the 15th January.
More informations

Service

Jobs
Webmaster
Advertisement
Contact/Impress
Privacy

Search




Advanced search

Unanswered topics
Active topics

Social Media

Twitter Amigafuture Facebook Amigafuture RSS-Feed [german] Amigafuture RSS-Feed [english] Instagram YouTube Patreon

Advertisement

Amazon

Patreon

Partnerlinks

APC&TCP
Amazon
CygnusED
DigiBooster
oxpus
PSB.onpage
Roadshow
RESHOOT R
Tippe New Media
Torque's Amiga Kanal
Vesalia
Warsow Arena
www.oookwv.de
8-Bit-Nirvana
Amiga Portal

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): DE Show news in english
Back to previous page

Neue HOL Uploads

Published 01.01.2022 - 11:22 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

The 8-Bit Guy - Create one new developer page
Attack of the PETSCII Robots - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2021
The 8-Bit Guy - Create one new publisher page
Attack of the PETSCII Robots - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2021
Attack of the PETSCII Robots - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 2021
Vesa Halttunen - Create one new artist page
David Murray - Create one new artist page
Grand Slam / Grand Slam: World Class Tennis / Grand Slam Tennis - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1986
Grand Slam / Grand Slam: World Class Tennis / Grand Slam Tennis - Update the Screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
Grand Slam / Grand Slam: World Class Tennis / Grand Slam Tennis - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1986
Space Vegetables / Space Vegetable Corps, The - Upload 2 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Space Vegetables / Space Vegetable Corps, The - Upload 3 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Mega Collection - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Mega Collection - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Space Vegetables / Space Vegetable Corps, The - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Grand Slam / Grand Slam: World Class Tennis / Grand Slam Tennis - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - OCS - 1986
Grand Slam / Grand Slam: World Class Tennis / Grand Slam Tennis - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1986
Grand Slam / Grand Slam: World Class Tennis / Grand Slam Tennis - Update the game page - OCS - 1986
Grand Slam / Grand Slam: World Class Tennis / Grand Slam Tennis - Upload 2 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1986
Space Vegetables / Space Vegetable Corps, The - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Space Vegetables / Space Vegetable Corps, The - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Space Vegetables / Space Vegetable Corps, The - Update the Research screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Shadows of Sergoth, The - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2021
Raster Wizards, The - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
Shadows of Sergoth, The - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 2021
Shadows of Sergoth, The - Upload 100 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2021
Shadows of Sergoth, The - Upload 20 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 2021
Shadows of Sergoth, The - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2021
Shadows of Sergoth, The - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 2021
Jeremie Marsin - Create one new artist page
Raster Wizards, The - Update the developer page
Space Vegetables / Space Vegetable Corps, The - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Space Vegetables / Space Vegetable Corps, The - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Strip Poker: A Sizzling Game Of Chance - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
Strip Poker: A Sizzling Game Of Chance - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1986
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page