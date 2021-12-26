Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:
10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: The PiMiga Review - Amiga Emulator for the Raspberry Pi - Episode 116
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zuEmsCHaVuI
Amig-HO HO HO Christmas Hootenanny! Amigos: Everything Amiga 331
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K-cnl5pPUPs
Dan Wood: Amiga CD32 Connects To The Internet - ESP8266
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WYv6YMTl4Ew
Hold and Modify: Apollo Firebird: Adding partitions! And! The Chip Ram issue?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m2bPAF4n7lU
Hold and Modify: 3-2-1 UPDATE! Updating FS-UAE with new Workbench!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A_Qh5PjOI7M
John Gage: Santa & Rudolph Do Christmas! Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_-_TfzrtWSg
10 Winter Sports Games (Amiga) - A Christmas Special - by LemonAmiga.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G4EdNZvtHHM
5 Minuten - Commodore Amiga 500 - Yesterchips Museum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nu0Usv_QyJg
Morgan Just Games: 5 Brand New Amiga Games - Unboxing Video - Includes Turbo Tomato MJG
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RXOqUdoAxZ4
05 - Phaze101 Amiga Assembly For Beginners - Let's Make an Amiga Game Tutorial (LMAG 05)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4xpLmEtldkc
Retro Shortview: 1 hour of Amiga Music
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EoMqeOOAYx0
RetroDemoScene: Exeron & Manaic - Xmas 2021 - Amiga Intro (50 FPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rHLXPvDeh0E
RetroDemoScene: Platon - HAM Eager - Amiga Demo (Final) (50 FPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0YFbZFgnqds
RetroMatze: Dreamweb (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play (Teil 3.) Eine Waffe für den Richter
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MxFfQnTs9Is
RobSmithDev: Lets Code Santa's Present Drop Game on the Amiga Part 3 (AMOS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gk2MdURBINE
The Amiga Show Episode 07: Christmas 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Td1irPZzkY
Thomaniac: #1755 (W)at (H)amwa (D)a? Der Amiga Stream an Weihnachten mit Thomaniac!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-2huPcVXzFQ
Weitere Videos für Amiga online
