Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1689319 (Games/Adventure) 220 MB / Dec 24 2021
Inutilis Software http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1700123 (Games/Adventure) 27 MB / Dec 22 2021
J.C. Herran Martin http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1700122 (Games/Adventure) 25 MB / Dec 22 2021
TITAN http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1698816 (Games/Action) 54 MB / Dec 19 2021
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 154 will be released on the 15th January.
More informations
Service
Search
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 25.12.2021 - 08:56 by AndreasM
Back to previous page