Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
scoopx_demo_sky.lha - demo/scene - - 1 MB - 16.12.2021 - Scoopx demo sky
oo.lha - development/library - 1.19 - 1 MB - 17.12.2021 - Bring easier programming to C and AmigaOS
camp_uncanny.lha - game/misc - 0.1 - 12 MB - 10.12.2021 - Demo of basic game operation
nmtm-solution.lha - game/misc - Final - 23 KB - 14.12.2021 - The solution for the game No More Toxic Man!!!
libblitter_library.lha - library/graphics - 1.1 - 2 MB - 17.12.2021 - software blitter
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 18.12.2021 - 16:01 by AndreasM
