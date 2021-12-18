 

 

 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 154 will be released on the 15th January.

Neue HOL Uploads

Published 18.12.2021 - 16:00 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

Grand Slam / Grand Slam: World Class Tennis / Grand Slam Tennis - Update the game page - OCS - 1986
Grand Slam / Grand Slam: World Class Tennis / Grand Slam Tennis - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
Grand Slam / Grand Slam: World Class Tennis / Grand Slam Tennis - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1986
Grand Slam / Grand Slam: World Class Tennis / Grand Slam Tennis - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1986
Grand Slam / Grand Slam: World Class Tennis / Grand Slam Tennis - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1986
Grand Slam / Grand Slam: World Class Tennis / Grand Slam Tennis - Update the Research screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
Turbo Tomato! (2021) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2021
Turbo Santa! - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 2021
Turbo Santa! - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2021
Turbo Santa! - Upload 32 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2021
Turbo Santa! - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2021
Turbo Santa! - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 2021
Super Cars II - Update the Game map comments - AGA - 2021
Super Cars II - Upload 21 Game map pictures - AGA - 2021
Super Cars - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Super Cars II - Update the game page - AGA - 2021
Super Cars II - Upload 124 Screenshot pictures - AGA - 2021
Super Cars II - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA - 2021
Super Cars II - Create one new game page - AGA - 2021
Paint Box - Upload 20 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1990
Paint Box - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1990
Paint Box - Create one new game page - OCS - 1990
Infinity - Update the publisher page
Manchester United: Premier League Champions - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Manchester United: Premier League Champions - Update the game page - CD32 - 1994
Mental Image Game Disk 1 - Update the game page -
Tracksuit Manager 2: Season '96-'97 - Create one new game page - ECS - 1996
Tracksuit Manager 2: Season '96-'97 - Update the game page - AGA - 1996
Tracksuit Manager 90 / Tracksuit Manager: 1990-91 Season / Track Suit Manager 90: 1990-91 Season Edition - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Track Suit Manager - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Tracksuit Manager 90 / Tracksuit Manager: 1990-91 Season / Track Suit Manager 90: 1990-91 Season Edition - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Tracksuit Manager 90 / Tracksuit Manager: 1990-91 Season / Track Suit Manager 90: 1990-91 Season Edition - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Track Suit Manager - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Track Suit Manager - Upload 4 Disk scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Track Suit Manager - Upload 6 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Thomas The Tank Engine & Friends: Electronic Paint Box - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Thomas The Tank Engine 2 / Thomas The Tank Engine & Friends: Thomas's Big Race - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Thomas The Tank Engine & Friends: Electronic Paint Box - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Thomas The Tank Engine & Friends: Electronic Paint Box - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Thomas The Tank Engine & Friends: Electronic Paint Box - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Thomas The Tank Engine: The Collection - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture -
Thomas The Tank Engine: The Collection - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures -
Thomas The Tank Engine: The Collection - Upload 2 Box scan pictures -
Thomas The Tank Engine's Fun With Words - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Thomas The Tank Engine 2 / Thomas The Tank Engine & Friends: Thomas's Big Race - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Thomas The Tank Engine 2 / Thomas The Tank Engine & Friends: Thomas's Big Race - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Thomas The Tank Engine 2 / Thomas The Tank Engine & Friends: Thomas's Big Race - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Thomas The Tank Engine: The Collection - Update the game page -
Thomas The Tank Engine & Friends: Electronic Paint Box - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Tracksuit Manager 2 (Alternative) - Update the game page - AGA - 1996
Tracksuit Manager 2 (Alternative) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Alan Redpath - Update the artist page
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

