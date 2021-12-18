Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
AmiVms.lha - - misc/emu - 3.2M - Simulates OpenVMS commands - (readme)
HuntnGather.lha - 1.7.7 - util/dir - 110K - File indexing and search utilities. - (readme)
IdentifyLib_FR.lha - 38.0 - util/libs - 11K - French catalogs for identify.library - (readme)
ADF_Device.lha - 1.3 - disk/misc - 14K - Insert and remove ADF Files - (readme)
FFT_AMIGA.py.txt - 1.10.00 - dev/src - 5K - Simple FFT for AMIGA Python - (readme)
COP.lha - 1.101 - dev/debug - 165K - Low Level Debugger - (readme)
dsp3210.lha - 4.15 - driver/other - 407K - DSP 3210 drivers and tools - (readme)
f1champ.lha - 5.75 - docs/misc - 72K - Statistics of Formula One 1950-2021 - (readme)
For_the_Love_of_Ben.zip - - demo/sound - 124K - Musicdisk dedicated to Ben Daglish - (readme)
Roadie.lha - 1.3.8 - comm/net - 129K - Commodity/GUI for Roadshow TCP/IP Stack - (readme)
ArLanMOS.lha - 0.1 - comm/net - 162K - Simple Gopher client - (readme)
JPEGLibrary_FR.lha - 1.2 - util/libs - 6K - French catalog for JPEG library 6.2 - (readme)
StandardGlowIcons.lha - 1.3 - pix/gicon - 8.0M - Standardised GlowIcons Icon Set - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
|
|
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 18.12.2021
