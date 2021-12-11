Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
amiarcadia.lha - emulation/gamesystem - 28.31 - 5 MB - 05.12.2021 - Signetics-based machines emulator
camp_uncanny.lha - game/misc - 0.1 - 12 MB - 10.12.2021 - Demo of basic game operation
mce.lha - game/utility - 13.31 - 4 MB - 05.12.2021 - Multi-game Character Editor
flashmandelng.lha - graphics/misc - 3.9 - 17 MB - 05.12.2021 - Mandelbrot & Julia fractals for OS4 Amiga
fortunes-ita.lha - utility/shell - 2021 - 1 MB - 08.12.2021 - Update fortune cookies
yt.lha - video/misc - 2.3 - 2 MB - 03.12.2021 - YouTube URL Extractor script
