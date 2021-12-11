 

 

 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 153 will be released on the 4th November.

More informations

Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

Published 11.12.2021 - 09:15 by AndreasM

Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Iron Lord 64er 7/89 - 10.12.2021
Sagor der Eroberer 64er 8/85 - 10.12.2021
Drachental, Das 64er 8/85 - 10.12.2021
Berania: Erstes Buch: Der Kampf 64er 1/95 - 10.12.2021
Bundesliga Manager 64er 10/91 - 10.12.2021
Curse of the Azure Bonds 64er 11/89 - 10.12.2021
Supertrux 64er 7/89 - 10.12.2021
Dead or Alive Video Games 7/98 - 10.12.2021
F1 Racing Championship Video Games 2/2001 - 10.12.2021
FIFA 2001 (PSX) Video Games 1/2001 - 10.12.2021
FIFA 2001 Video Games 12/2000 - 10.12.2021
Road Rash 64 Video Games 1/2000 - 10.12.2021
Striker Video Games 10/93 - 10.12.2021
Theme Park World Video Games 1/2001 - 10.12.2021
Grinch, The Video Games 1/2001 - 10.12.2021
The Games Machine Nr. 5 - 08.12.2021
The Games Machine Nr. 10 - 08.12.2021
The Games Machine Nr. 11 - 08.12.2021
The Games Machine Nr. 13 - 08.12.2021
The Games Machine Nr. 15 - 08.12.2021
The Games Machine Nr. 16 - 08.12.2021
The Games Machine Nr. 17 - 08.12.2021
The Games Machine Nr. 18 - 08.12.2021
Super Play Nr. 48 - 08.12.2021
Super Play SH 1993 - 08.12.2021
Boink! 5/95 - 08.12.2021
PC Praxis 3/99 - 08.12.2021
Your Sinclair 1/93 - 08.12.2021
Cover: Burnout 2 - 05.12.2021
Cover: Burnout 3 - 05.12.2021
Cover: Halo - 05.12.2021
Vandell: Knight of the Tortured Souls PC Games 4/2003 - 05.12.2021
Clive Barker's Undying PC Games 4/2001 - 05.12.2021
Vegas Tycoon PC Games 12/2003 - 05.12.2021
Lionheart: Legacy of the Crusader PC Games 10/2003 - 05.12.2021
Armies of Exigo PC Games 1/2005 - 05.12.2021
Star Wars: Republic Commando PC Games 4/2005 - 05.12.2021
Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30 PC Games 5/2005 - 05.12.2021
Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War PC Games 11/2004 - 05.12.2021
Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Winter Assault PC Games 10/2005 - 05.12.2021
Boong!?: Die ultimatiefe Fußballsimulation PC Games 9/96 - 05.12.2021
Tracer PC Games 9/96 - 05.12.2021
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Source: Kultboy
News Source URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page