The Amiga Future 153 will be released on the 4th November.

The Amiga Future 153 will be released on the 4th November.

Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet

Published 11.12.2021 - 09:15 by AndreasM

Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.

In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.

Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors

Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:

SteMarRegDOSScripts.lha - second uplo... - util/wb - 10K - 7 DOS scripts by Stefano Maria Regattin - (readme)
SteMarRegMag2Theme.lha - &nbsp; - util/dopus - 642K - My Magellan II theme - (readme)
TestProgram.zip - 2.1 beta: - util/misc - 460K - Versatile Amiga Test Program - (readme)
Window_Vision.lha - 1.3 - util/cli - 3K - A Window sizing utility (1991.06.12) - (readme)
WinSize_LRInc.lha - &nbsp; - util/cli - 3K - A Window sizing utility (1987) - (readme)
DOpus4-SeqRename.lha - 1.1 - util/dopus - 5K - ARexx script: sequence-rename files - (readme)
Varta_Deathspill-Ageing.lha - &nbsp; - mods/misc - 301K - Octamed production by Paulee Alex Bow - (readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 28.31 - misc/emu - 4.9M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 28.31 - misc/emu - 4.4M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AnalogClock.lha - 2.5-bugfix - util/time - 39K - Resizeable analog transparent clock - (readme)
CubicIDE-FreePascal.lha - 0.1.1 - dev/misc - 69K - Cubic IDE FreePascal Plugin - (readme)
DOpus4-OpenWindow.lha - 1.1 - util/dopus - 4K - ARexx: open a WB window for directories - (readme)
FlashMandelNG_OS4.lha - 3.9 - gfx/fract - 17M - Mandelbrot & Julia fractals AOS4 - (readme)
IBrowseSP.lha - 2.5.5.0 - comm/www - 19K - IBrowse 2.x spanish catalogs - (readme)
MCE-OS4.lha - 13.31 - game/edit - 3.8M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
MCE.lha - 13.31 - game/edit - 3.3M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
SamplesCreatorDemos.lha - twentyfourt... - mus/misc - 186K - Some samples created by SamplesCreator - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 28.31 - misc/emu - 4.7M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
IdentifyDev.lha - 38.0 - util/libs - 65K - Identify hardware and more - (readme)
IdentifyUsr.lha - 38.0 - util/libs - 87K - Identify hardware and more - (readme)
MCE-MOS.lha - 13.31 - game/edit - 3.6M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
ADiffView.lha - 2.1 - util/misc - 160K - Graphical ASCII file compare/diff viewer - (readme)
hippogen.lha - &nbsp; - gfx/fract - 25K - Small generator for 16 fractal types - (readme)
hpdinrto.lha - &nbsp; - demo/intro - 211K - Intro by Hippopotamus Design, 1992 - (readme)
KorgDS8PatchRem.lha - 1.2 - mus/misc - 132K - Banks memory for the Korg DS8 keyboard - (readme)
REDPILLGameCreator.lha - 0.9.4 - dev/misc - 2.2M - Game Creator with AGA support - (readme)
TilesSlide.lha - 3.0 - game/actio - 81K - Align 3-4 tiles of same colour on WB - (readme)
AmiVms.lha - &nbsp; - misc/emu - 3.2M - Simulates OpenVMS commands - (readme)
HuntnGather.lha - 1.7.7 - util/dir - 110K - File indexing and search utilities. - (readme)
IdentifyLib_FR.lha - 38.0 - util/libs - 11K - French catalogs for identify.library - (readme)
Back to previous page