Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Jacek Piszczek http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1693707 (Network/Web) 40 MB / Dec 02 2021
J.C. Herran Martin http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1693244 (Network/Web) 2 MB / Dec 01 2021
BeWorld, BSzili and Itix http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1689298 (Development/Library) 17 MB / Nov 30 2021
Pawel Nowak http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1692930 (Audio/Players) 35 KB / Nov 30 2021
Jörg Renkert http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1692718 (Audio/Players) 2 MB / Nov 29 2021
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1692378 (Games/Editor) 599 KB / Nov 28 2021
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1692254 (Games/Strategy) 42 MB / Nov 27 2021
J.C. Herran Martin http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1691927 (Games/Adventure) 22 KB / Nov 26 2021
J.C. Herran Martin http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1691838 (Games/Adventure) 20 MB / Nov 26 2021
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 04.12.2021 - 10:43 by AndreasM
