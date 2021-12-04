 

 

 

News Portal
Magazin Member
Amiga Future

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 153 will be released on the 4th November.

Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

Published 04.12.2021 - 10:43 by AndreasM

Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Stranded Kids Video Games 1/2000 - 01.12.2021
Konami GB Collection: Vol.1 Video Games 1/2000 - 01.12.2021
Ein Schweinchen namens Babe Video Games 1/2000 - 01.12.2021
Klustar Video Games 1/2000 - 01.12.2021
Ronaldo V-Football Video Games 1/2000 - 01.12.2021
Maus, Die Video Games 1/2000 - 01.12.2021
Mickey's Racing Adventure Video Games 1/2000 - 01.12.2021
Worms Armageddon Video Games 1/2000 - 01.12.2021
Evel Knievel Video Games 1/2000 - 01.12.2021
Cross Country Racing Video Games 1/2000 - 01.12.2021
Missile Command Video Games 1/2000 - 01.12.2021
Asteroids (1998) Video Games 1/2000 - 01.12.2021
Body Harvest Video Games 12/98 - 01.12.2021
Command & Conquer: Alarmstufe Rot - Gegenschlag Video Games 9/98 - 01.12.2021
Gran Turismo 3: A-spec Man!ac 9/2001 - 29.11.2021
Gran Turismo 4 Man!ac 4/2005 - 29.11.2021
Burnout Man!ac 12/2001 - 29.11.2021
Burnout 2: Point of Impact Man!ac 11/2002 - 29.11.2021
Burnout 3: Takedown Man!ac 10/2004 - 29.11.2021
Burnout: Revenge Man!ac 10/2005 - 29.11.2021
Eternal Darkness: Sanity's Requiem Man!ac 12/2002 - 29.11.2021
MechAssault Man!ac 1/2003 - 29.11.2021
Mr. Bones Man!ac 1/97 - 29.11.2021
Kid Klown in Crazy Chase Man!ac 3/95 - 29.11.2021
Super Punch-Out!! Man!ac 3/95 - 29.11.2021
Dungeon Master II: The Legend of Skullkeep Man!ac 3/95 - 29.11.2021
Great Circus Mystery starring Mickey & Minnie, The Man!ac 3/95 - 29.11.2021
Computer Persönlich 23/92 - 28.11.2021
Softsale CD-ROM-GAMES 4/98 - 28.11.2021
Softsale CD-ROM-GAMES 5/98 - 28.11.2021
Softsale Cheat Checker SH 2/2002 - 28.11.2021
Toolbox 3/92 - 28.11.2021
Toolbox 1/94 - 28.11.2021
Amiga Schatztruhe Nr. 4 - 28.11.2021
DOS-Trend 4/92 - 28.11.2021
PC Games Hardware 2/2004 - 28.11.2021
ZX User Club SH SB 1/84 - 28.11.2021
V-Rally 3 (GBA) Man!ac 9/2002 - 27.11.2021
V-Rally 3 Man!ac 7/2002 - 27.11.2021
Konami Collector's Series: Arcade Classics Man!ac 7/2002 - 27.11.2021
Iridion II Man!ac 7/2003 - 27.11.2021
GT Advance 3: Pro Concept Racing Man!ac 7/2003 - 27.11.2021
Indiana Jones und der Turm von Babel Man!ac 5/2001 - 27.11.2021
Simpsons Wrestling, The Man!ac 5/2001 - 27.11.2021
Dune II: Der Kampf um Arrakis Man!ac 4/94 - 27.11.2021
Super Battleship: The Classic Naval Combat Game Man!ac 4/94 - 27.11.2021
Might and Magic II: Gates to Another World Man!ac 4/94 - 27.11.2021
Wing Commander Man!ac 5/94 - 27.11.2021
Windjammers Man!ac 5/94 - 27.11.2021
Third World War Man!ac 5/94 - 27.11.2021
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Source: Kultboy
News Source URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page