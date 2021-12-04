Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
AExplorer_Update.lha - 9.2.0.0 - comm/net - 120K - Cloanto Amiga Explorer Update - (readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 28.3 - misc/emu - 4.9M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 28.3 - misc/emu - 4.4M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 28.3 - misc/emu - 4.7M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
DRC.lha - 0.27 - game/edit - 599K - DAAD Reborn Compiler Frontend - (readme)
F1GP2021Carset.lha - 0.2BRZ - game/data - 19K - 2021 Carset for F1GP - (readme)
PPMore18a.lha - 1.8a - text/show - 14K - Text file viewer (1991.09.28) - (readme)
CalcKey10a.lha - 1.0a - misc/math - 16K - Pop-up Calculator (1989.10.7) - (readme)
FlashMandelNG_OS4.lha - 3.8 - gfx/fract - 17M - Mandelbrot & Julia fractals AOS4 - (readme)
hippoplayerupdate.lha - 2.49 - mus/play - 301K - Updated HippoPlayer, a module player - (readme)
ILBMdt.lha - 47.5 - util/dtype - 52K - IFF ILBM picture datatype 47.5 - (readme)
imp3.lha - 3.355 - mus/play - 35K - Do stuff on Amiga! - (readme)
MakeCD_3.2d.lha - 3.2d - disk/cdrom - 954K - Final release of MakeCD made freeware - (readme)
SoS_TakeMe.lha - - demo/aga - 4.3M - Take Me by System of Sound - (readme)
SoS_ToTheDeath.lha - - mods/anakir - 106K - To The Death by Mr. Roboto - (readme)
TGAdt.lha - 47.1 - util/dtype - 28K - Targa (TGA) picture datatype 47.1 - (readme)
AmiVms.lha - - misc/emu - 3.2M - Simulates OpenVMS commands - (readme)
StandardGlowIcons.lha - 1.2 - pix/gicon - 7.4M - Standardised GlowIcons Icon Set - (readme)
Install-SCSI-v43.45.lha - - util/boot - 407K - Install scsi.device 43.45 for Kickstart - (readme)
SteMarRegBlitzSources.lha - eleventh up... - dev/basic - 31K - 20 Stefano Maria Regattin Blitz sources - (readme)
ADiffView.lha - 2.1 - util/misc - 160K - Graphical ASCII file compare/diff viewer - (readme)
SteMarRegDOSScripts.lha - second uplo... - util/wb - 10K - 7 DOS scripts by Stefano Maria Regattin - (readme)
SteMarRegMag2Theme.lha - - util/dopus - 642K - My Magellan II theme - (readme)
TestProgram.zip - 2.1 beta: - util/misc - 460K - Versatile Amiga Test Program - (readme)
Window_Vision.lha - 1.3 - util/cli - 3K - A Window sizing utility (1991.06.12) - (readme)
WinSize_LRInc.lha - - util/cli - 3K - A Window sizing utility (1987) - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 04.12.2021 - 10:43
