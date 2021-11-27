Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Lösung: Dungeon Krampfer - 22.11.2021
DOS International 8/96 - 22.11.2021
DOS International 9/96 - 22.11.2021
DOS International 10/96 - 22.11.2021
DOS International 11/96 Letzte Ausgabe - 22.11.2021
DOS International SH 1/96 - 22.11.2021
PC-Magazin SH Extra 5 - 22.11.2021
PC-Magazin SH Extra 12 - 22.11.2021
PC-Magazin SH Kreativ 5 - 22.11.2021
PC-Magazin SH 23 - 22.11.2021
PC-Magazin SH 27 - 22.11.2021
PC-Magazin SH 34 - 22.11.2021
PC-Magazin SH 5/98 - 22.11.2021
PC-Magazin SH 6/98 - 22.11.2021
DOS-Trend 10/90 - 22.11.2021
RETURN Nr. 47 - 21.11.2021
CD INFO 3/99 - 21.11.2021
micro 3/85 - 21.11.2021
RoboSport Amiga Games 1/93 - 21.11.2021
Schwarze Auge, Das: Die Schicksalsklinge Amiga Games 1/93 - 21.11.2021
Cytron Amiga Games 1/93 - 21.11.2021
Ultima VII Part Two: The Silver Seed PC Games 10/93 - 21.11.2021
MIG-29: Deadly Adversary of Falcon 3.0 PC Games 10/93 - 21.11.2021
Japan - Scenery Upgrade Series for Microsoft Flight Simulator PC Games 10/93 - 21.11.2021
USA East PC Games 10/93 - 21.11.2021
America: No Peace Beyond the Line PC Games 3/2001 - 21.11.2021
Battle Realms PC Games 1/2002 - 21.11.2021
Lula 3D PC Games 9/2005 - 21.11.2021
FIFA 2000 PC Games 12/99 - 21.11.2021
Rally Trophy PC Games 12/2001 - 21.11.2021
Gewinnspiel: Dein Name in einem Top-Spiel - Diablo Power Play 5/96 - 20.11.2021
Gewinnspiel: Eine Woche USA für zwei Personen Power Play 5/96 - 20.11.2021
PC-Magazin DOS 12/96 - 20.11.2021
PC-Magazin DOS 1/97 - 20.11.2021
PC-Magazin DOS 2/97 - 20.11.2021
PC-Magazin DOS 3/97 - 20.11.2021
PC-Magazin DOS 4/97 - 20.11.2021
PC-Magazin DOS 5/97 - 20.11.2021
PC-Magazin DOS 6/97 - 20.11.2021
PC-Magazin DOS 8/97 - 20.11.2021
PC-Magazin DOS 10/97 - 20.11.2021
PC-Magazin DOS 11/97 - 20.11.2021
PC-Magazin DOS 12/97 - 20.11.2021
PC-Magazin DOS 1/98 - 20.11.2021
PC-Magazin DOS 2/98 - 20.11.2021
Protostar: War on the Frontier PC Games 7/93 - 19.11.2021
Kings of Adventure 1 PC Games 8/93 - 19.11.2021
Carriers at War: Construction Kit PC Games 8/93 - 19.11.2021
Legend of Kyrandia, The: Book One PC Games 8/93 - 19.11.2021
LA Law: The Computer Game PC Games 8/93 - 19.11.2021
Sensible Soccer - European Champions PC Games 9/93 - 19.11.2021
Sam & Max: Hit the Road PC Games 1/94 - 19.11.2021
Alien Breed PC Games 1/94 - 19.11.2021
Ökolopoly PC Games 1/94 - 19.11.2021
Discoveries of the Deep PC Games 1/94 - 19.11.2021
Strike Squad PC Games 1/94 - 19.11.2021
Surf Ninjas PC Games 1/94 - 19.11.2021
Homey D. Clown PC Games 1/94 - 19.11.2021
McDonaldland PC Games 1/94 - 19.11.2021
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
