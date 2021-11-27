 

 

 

The Amiga Future 153 was released on the November 4th.

Neue Uploads aus dem The Aros Archive

Published 27.11.2021 - 09:03 by AndreasM

The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .

Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.

Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.

The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:

barspipes.zip - audio - 0.9 - 5 MB - 20.11.2021 - Port of Amiga 68k Best Midi Sequencer
4klive.i386-aros.zip - audio/misc - 0.07 - 491 KB - 20.11.2021 - Simple synth toy.
a1kstartup_remix.zip - audio/misc - - 42 KB - 20.11.2021 - Aros startup sound
dt42.lha - audio/misc - - 814 KB - 20.11.2021 - DT-42 DrumToy
flac133.i386-aros.lha - audio/misc - 1.3.3 - 2 MB - 20.11.2021 - Free Lossless Audio Codec
gtuner.i386-aros.lha - audio/misc - 0.4.1 - 5 MB - 20.11.2021 - Gtuner - a Guitar Tuner
muitronome.i386-aros.lha - audio/misc - 0.2 - 83 KB - 20.11.2021 - Muithronome - a Mui Ahi Metronome
armodplugplayer02.i386-aros.zip - audio/play - 0.2 - 2 MB - 20.11.2021 - Plays 22 different mod formats , a music player..
harmonyplayer.i386-aros.zip - audio/play - 0.5 - 1 MB - 20.11.2021 - multi format music player
modexplorer_aros.zip - audio/play - 3.8 - 2 MB - 20.11.2021 - Streaming mod file from Internet with more feature
protracker23d.i386-aros.zip - audio/tracker - 2.3D - 3 MB - 20.11.2021 - Music making software "ProTracker" (version 2.3D)
protrekkr.i386-aros.lha - audio/tracker - v2.5.4 - 10 MB - 20.11.2021 - Protrekkr
siddump.i386-aros.lha - audio/tracker - 1.08 - 106 KB - 20.11.2021 - C64 music debug output utility
snow_ninja.i386-aros.lha - demo/scene - 2012 - 16 MB - 20.11.2021 - Demo from SSEP 2012
z-nexx.i386-aros.lha - demo/scene - 2013 - 23 MB - 20.11.2021 - Demo from SSSP 2013
aidea.lha - development/ide - 04/03/21 - 11 MB - 20.11.2021 - IDE Enviroment
bas2tap.i386-aros.lha - emulation/utility - 2.4 - 111 KB - 20.11.2021 - Sinclair BASIC file to TAP tape image converter
bin2tap.i386-aros.lha - emulation/utility - 1.2 - 107 KB - 20.11.2021 - Sinclair CODE file to TAP converter
z802tzx.i386-aros.lha - emulation/utility - 1.1 - 183 KB - 20.11.2021 - Spectrum Z80 Snapshot to TZX Tape Converter
bumprace.i386-aros.zip - game/action - 1.5.3 - 1 MB - 20.11.2021 - Avoid obstacles in top-down space racing game.
darkest-hour.i386-aros.lha - game/adventure - 2021 - 88 KB - 20.11.2021 - Old-fashioned text adventure game
nmtm1.lzx - game/adventure - 14.11.2021 - 20 MB - 20.11.2021 - Point and click adventure game
nmtm-solution.lha - game/misc - 25-09-21 - 9 KB - 20.11.2021 - The solution for the game No More Toxic Man!!!
brickshoot.i386-aros.zip - game/puzzle - 0.04 - 3 MB - 20.11.2021 - Shoot to clear colored blocks (60 levels).
football-manager.i386-aros.zip - game/sport - 2003 - 138 KB - 20.11.2021 - Relive the Sinclair Speccy football days.
grafx2-2.7.i386-aros.zip - graphics/edit - 2.7.2978 - 1 MB - 20.11.2021 - The Ultimate 256-color bitmap paint program.
68k_datatypes.zip - graphics/misc - 1.0 - 24 KB - 20.11.2021 - new datatype for aros m68k
hwp_rapagui-2.1.i386-aros.lha - library/misc - 2.1 - 7 MB - 20.11.2021 - Cross-platform GUI toolkit for Hollywood
toolbar_mcc.zip - library/mui - 15.12 - 4 KB - 20.11.2021 - Toolbar custom class for MUI
simplemail_0.43.zip - network/email - 0.37 - 1 MB - 20.11.2021 - IMAP POP3 Client Email
hbecard.lha - utility/misc - 1.0 - 4 MB - 20.11.2021 - This little happy birthday electronic card
News URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: Aros-Exec.org
News Source URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

