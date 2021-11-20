Ab sofort kann das Amiga Future Jahres-Abo ab Ausgabe 154 bis 159 im APC&TCP Onlineshop bestellt werden.
Der voraussichtliche Erscheinungstermin der Amiga Future Ausgabe 154 ist zwischen den 10. und 15. Januar 2022.
https://www.amigashop.org
The Amiga Future 153 was released on the November 4th.
APC&TCP Onlineshop aktualisiert
Published 20.11.2021 - 10:18 by AndreasM
