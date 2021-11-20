Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1690254 (Audio/Misc) 553 KB / Nov 19 2021
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1690209 (Games/Shoot3D) 6 MB / Nov 18 2021
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1690210 (Games/Shoot3D) 10 MB / Nov 18 2021
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1688895 (Games/Adventure) 331 KB / Nov 17 2021
Delphine Software http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1690038 (Games/Adventure) 11 MB / Nov 17 2021
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1690036 (Emulation) 4 MB / Nov 17 2021
J.C. Herran Martin http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1689533 (Games/Adventure) 20 MB / Nov 14 2021
Carl Svensson http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1689402 (Development/Arexx) 36 KB / Nov 13 2021
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1689319 (Games/Adventure) 110 MB / Nov 12 2021
BeWorld, BSzili and Itix http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1689298 (Development/Library) 17 MB / Nov 12 2021
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 153 was released on the November 4th.
More informations
Service
Search
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 20.11.2021 - 08:25 by AndreasM
Back to previous page