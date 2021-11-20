Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Protostar: War on the Frontier PC Games 7/93 - 19.11.2021
Kings of Adventure 1 PC Games 8/93 - 19.11.2021
Carriers at War: Construction Kit PC Games 8/93 - 19.11.2021
Legend of Kyrandia, The: Book One PC Games 8/93 - 19.11.2021
LA Law: The Computer Game PC Games 8/93 - 19.11.2021
Sensible Soccer - European Champions PC Games 9/93 - 19.11.2021
Sam & Max: Hit the Road PC Games 1/94 - 19.11.2021
Alien Breed PC Games 1/94 - 19.11.2021
Ökolopoly PC Games 1/94 - 19.11.2021
Discoveries of the Deep PC Games 1/94 - 19.11.2021
Strike Squad PC Games 1/94 - 19.11.2021
Surf Ninjas PC Games 1/94 - 19.11.2021
Homey D. Clown PC Games 1/94 - 19.11.2021
McDonaldland PC Games 1/94 - 19.11.2021
Cover: Arcanum - 14.11.2021
Cover: UFO: Aftermath - Gold Edition - 14.11.2021
MC 1/96 - 14.11.2021
MC 2/96 - 14.11.2021
MC 3/96 - 14.11.2021
MC 4/96 - 14.11.2021
MC 6/96 - 14.11.2021
MC 7/96 - 14.11.2021
Softsale Cheat Checker 3/99 - 14.11.2021
Softsale Cheat Checker 3/2000 - 14.11.2021
Softsale Cheat Checker 1/2001 - 14.11.2021
Softsale Cheat Checker 1/2004 - 14.11.2021
Softsale Cheat Checker 4/2004 - 14.11.2021
Orion Conspiracy, The PC Games 8/95 - 13.11.2021
Tropico 2: Die Pirateninsel PC Games 6/2003 - 13.11.2021
Dino Crisis 2 PC Games 6/2003 - 13.11.2021
Top Gun: Combat Zones PC Games 6/2003 - 13.11.2021
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation PC Games 6/2003 - 13.11.2021
Transport Gigant PC Games 7/2004 - 13.11.2021
UFO: Aftershock PC Games 12/2005 - 13.11.2021
Highscreen Highlights 10/92 - 13.11.2021
Highscreen Highlights 11/92 - 13.11.2021
Highscreen Highlights 1/93 - 13.11.2021
Highscreen Highlights 2/93 - 13.11.2021
insider 10/97 - 13.11.2021
insider 1/98 - 13.11.2021
WinDOS 1/91 Erstausgabe - 13.11.2021
PC Action (Diskmag) 9/92 - 13.11.2021
