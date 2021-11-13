Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1689319 (Games/Adventure) 110 MB / Nov 12 2021
BeWorld, BSzili and Itix http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1689298 (Development/Library) 17 MB / Nov 12 2021
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1688897 (Games/Misc) 3 MB / Nov 11 2021
Szilárd Biró, BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1688896 (Emulation) 32 MB / Nov 11 2021
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1688895 (Games/Adventure) 331 KB / Nov 12 2021
Mike Steed http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1688083 (Misc) 378 KB / Nov 09 2021
Jörg Renkert http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1688126 (Audio/Players) 2 MB / Nov 09 2021
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1680557 (Games/Role) 764 KB / Nov 08 2021
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1687606 (Emulation/Misc) 100 KB / Nov 07 2021
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1686291 (Emulation/Misc) 35 KB / Nov 05 2021
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 13.11.2021 - 09:31 by AndreasM
