Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Cursed Kingdoms Book Zero: A Tale From the Past - Upload 64 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1996
Cursed Kingdoms Book Zero: A Tale From the Past - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1996
Cursed Kingdoms Book Zero: A Tale From the Past - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Samuli Lehtonen - Create one new artist page
Juha Lindfors - Create one new artist page
Tuomo Lindfors - Create one new artist page
Mikko Lindfors - Update the artist page
Mikko Lindfors - Create one new artist page
Drive IFF - Upload 16 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Drive IFF - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Drive IFF - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Chaos (Alastair Murray) - Upload 16 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Chaos (Alastair Murray) - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Chaos (Alastair Murray) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Chaos (Alastair Murray) - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Surfin' With Biff - Update the game page - CD32 - Surf Systems
Biff Boardin' - Update the game page - CD32 - Surf Systems
Surfin' With Biff - Upload 16 Screenshot pictures - CD32 - Surf Systems
Surfin' With Biff - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - CD32 - Surf Systems
Surfin' With Biff - Create one new game page - CD32 - Surf Systems
Biff Boardin' - Upload 36 Screenshot pictures - CD32 - Surf Systems
Biff Boardin' - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - CD32 - Surf Systems
Biff Boardin' - Create one new game page - CD32 - Surf Systems
Surf Systems - Create one new publisher page
Turbo Tomato! - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Turbo Tomato! (2021) - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 2021
Turbo Tomato! (2021) - Upload 34 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 2021
Turbo Tomato! (2021) - Upload 128 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2021
Turbo Tomato! (2021) - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2021
Turbo Tomato! (2021) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2021
Chris McAuley - Create one new artist page
Turbo Tomato! (2021) - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 2021
Bitmap Soft - Create one new publisher page
Alien Breed 3D - Update the game page - AGA - 1995
Alien Breed 3D Demo (Playable 2) - Upload 64 Screenshot pictures - AGA
Alien Breed 3D Demo (Playable 2) - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA
Alien Breed 3D Demo (Playable 2) - Create one new game page - AGA
Alien Breed 3D Demo (Playable 1) - Update the game page - AGA - 1995
Alien Breed 3D Demo (Playable 1) - Upload 64 Screenshot pictures - AGA - 1995
Alien Breed 3D Demo (Playable 1) - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA - 1995
Alien Breed 3D Demo (Playable 1) - Create one new game page - AGA - 1995
Alien Breed 3D Demo (Rolling) - Update the game page - AGA
Alien Breed 3D Demo (Rolling) - Upload 64 Screenshot pictures - AGA
Alien Breed 3D Demo (Rolling) - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA
Alien Breed 3D Demo (Rolling) - Create one new game page - AGA
Shadow Warrior - Upload 28 Screenshot pictures - AGA, RTG - 2021
Shadow Warrior - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA, RTG - 2021
Shadow Warrior - Create one new game page - AGA, RTG - 2021
Inked Pixel Software - Create one new publisher page
Legacy (Redshift) - Update the game page - AGA, ECS, RTG
Legacy (Redshift) - Upload 44 Screenshot pictures - AGA, ECS, RTG
Legacy (Redshift) - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA, ECS, RTG
Redshift - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
Legacy (Redshift) - Create one new game page - AGA, ECS, RTG
Redshift - Create one new developer page
Exhumed - Update the game page - AGA, RTG - 2021
Exhumed - Upload 25 Screenshot pictures - AGA, RTG - 2021
Exhumed - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA, RTG - 2021
Powerslave - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - AGA, RTG - 2021
Powerslave - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA, RTG - 2021
Exhumed - Create one new game page - AGA, RTG - 2021
Powerslave - Update the game page - AGA, RTG - 2021
Powerslave - Create one new game page - AGA, RTG - 2021
Glamorous Zombie Flakes - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2021
Glamorous Zombie Flakes - Upload 28 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2021
Glamorous Zombie Flakes - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2021
Glamorous Zombie Flakes - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 2021
Glamorous Zombie Flakes - Update the game page - AGA, RTG - 2021
Amber - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Genghis Khan / Genghis Khan: Conquests Of Love And War - Upload 28 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Genghis Khan / Genghis Khan: Conquests Of Love And War - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Risk - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Risk - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Risk - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Risk - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Nobunaga's Ambition - Upload 16 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Genghis Khan / Genghis Khan: Conquests Of Love And War - Upload 24 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Transplant - Upload 16 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Yuppi's Revenge - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Magazin, Das - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Yuppi's Revenge - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Yuppi's Revenge - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Annals Of Rome / Annalen Der RÃ¶mer - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Annals Of Rome / Annalen Der RÃ¶mer - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Romance Of The Three Kingdoms II - Upload 16 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Romance Of The Three Kingdoms II - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Romance Of The Three Kingdoms - Upload 16 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Romance Of The Three Kingdoms - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Wiz 'n' Liz - Update the Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Stormlord (Hewson) - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Stormlord (Hewson) - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Hanse: Die Expedition - Upload 9 Screenshot pictures - AGA - 1994
Hanse: Die Expedition - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
The Amiga Future 153 was released on the November 4th.
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 13.11.2021 - 09:31 by AndreasM
