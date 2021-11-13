Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
8stars.lha - 0.1 - demo/intro - 4K - Simple intro 4k (+AmigaE src) - (readme)
bin2tap-mos.lha - 1.3 - misc/emu - 36K - Sinclair CODE file to TAP converter - (readme)
bin2tap_OS4.lha - 1.2 - misc/emu - 105K - Sinclair CODE file to TAP converter - (readme)
HuntnGather.lha - 1.7.4 - util/dir - 97K - File indexing and search utilities. - (readme)
AnalogClock.lha - 2.4 - util/time - 38K - Analog transparent clock for Amiga - (readme)
guigfxlib.lha - 20.1 - dev/misc - 257K - Application layer for pixel graphics - (readme)
PassPocket.lha - 1.1 - util/misc - 505K - Password manager utility - (readme)
TestProgram.zip - 1.9 beta: - util/misc - 314K - Versatile Amiga Test Program - (readme)
bas2tap-mos.lha - 2.6 - misc/emu - 100K - Sinclair BASIC file to TAP converter - (readme)
jfsw.lha - 1.3 - game/shoot - 1.7M - Shadow Warrior Amiga Port - (readme)
Abu_Simbel_Profan_-TFA-.lha - 1.0 - game/misc - 7.9M - Abu Simbel Profanation The Full Adventure - (readme)
BNumsRTGPack.lha - 08112021 - pix/theme - 26M - Birdie Num Nums RTG Themes Pack (OS 3.2) - (readme)
darkest-hour.i386-aros.lha - 2021 - game/text - 88K - Old-fashioned text adventure game - (readme)
MAXsTelnet.lha - - comm/maxs - 330K - How to use MAXsBBS with telnet - (readme)
MCP133b1.lha - 1.33ß1 - util/cdity - 517K - THE Ultimate WB Enchancer! - (readme)
SamplesCreator.lha - 2.7 - mus/edit - 40K - Samples creation and saving - (readme)
SamplesCreatorDemos.lha - twentythird... - mus/misc - 172K - Some samples created by SamplesCreator - (readme)
StandardMagicWB.lha - 1.7.5 - pix/mwb - 2.4M - Standardised MagicWB Icon Set - (readme)
Umoria.lha - 5.7.15 - game/role - 765K - Robert A. Koeneke's classic roguelike - (readme)
xvslibrary.lha - 33.45 - util/virus - 100K - External Virus Scanner Library v33.45 - (readme)
RandomBackdrop.lha - 2.8 - util/wb - 8.2M - Up to 255 random backdrops with WB GUI - (readme)
Tama_Backdrops.lha - 1.0 - pix/back - 249K - AOS 3.2 dark themed WB backdrop - (readme)
AmiDuke_AGA.lha - 1.0.20 - game/shoot - 726K - Amiga port of Duke Nukem 3D - (readme)
Andy_and_Blondie.lha - 1.1 - demo/intro - 61K - 64K intro - (readme)
TilesSlide.lha - 2.9-VirusWa... - game/actio - 71K - Align 3-4 tiles of the same colour on WB - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 13.11.2021 - 09:31 by AndreasM
