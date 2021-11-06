Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1686291 (Emulation/Misc) 35 KB / Nov 05 2021
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1684666 (Games/Adventure) 27 KB / Oct 31 2021
Jens Maus http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1684662 (System/Library/SSL) 5 MB / Oct 31 2021
J.C. Herran Martin http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1684571 (Misc) 3 MB / Oct 30 2021
Oliver Roberts http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1684269 (System/Benchmark) 15 KB / Oct 29 2021
