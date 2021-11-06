Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Midnight Nowhere PC Games 2/2004 - 01.11.2021
Deutschland sucht den Superstar PC Games 2/2004 - 01.11.2021
Warlords IV: Heroes of Etheria PC Games 2/2004 - 01.11.2021
Car Tycoon PC Games 2/2002 - 01.11.2021
Driv3r PC Games 6/2005 - 01.11.2021
Darghul PC Player 7/94 - 01.11.2021
Diablo II PC Player 8/2000 - 01.11.2021
Combat Tanks PC Player 7/94 - 01.11.2021
Crazy Crack PC Player 7/94 - 01.11.2021
Cover: Age of Empires III - 01.11.2021
GamePro SH 1/2003 - 01.11.2021
GamePro SH 1/2006 - 01.11.2021
GamePro SH 2/2005 - 01.11.2021
Battle Chess 64er 2/90 - 31.10.2021
Batman - The Movie 64er 2/90 - 31.10.2021
Doom Man!ac 2/2002 - 31.10.2021
Super Mario Advance Man!ac 8/2001 - 31.10.2021
Kuru Kuru Kururin Man!ac 8/2001 - 31.10.2021
F-Zero: Maximum Velocity Man!ac 8/2001 - 31.10.2021
Castlevania: Circle of the Moon Man!ac 8/2001 - 31.10.2021
Super Turrican Man!ac 12/93 - 31.10.2021
Davis Cup World Tour Man!ac 12/93 - 31.10.2021
Dennis Man!ac 12/93 - 31.10.2021
Hook (Sony) Man!ac 12/93 - 31.10.2021
Gauntlet IV Man!ac 12/93 - 31.10.2021
Kirby's Adventure Man!ac 12/93 - 31.10.2021
MIG 29 Soviet Fighter Man!ac 12/93 - 31.10.2021
Cosmic Spacehead Man!ac 12/93 - 31.10.2021
PGA Tour Golf Man!ac 12/93 - 31.10.2021
Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit 2 PC Games 12/2002 - 29.10.2021
Need for Speed: Underground PC Games 1/2004 - 29.10.2021
Need for Speed: Underground 2 PC Games 1/2005 - 29.10.2021
Die Siedler: Das Erbe der Könige PC Games 1/2005 - 29.10.2021
Alone in the Dark 2 PC Games 3/94 - 29.10.2021
Doom PC Games 3/94 - 29.10.2021
Police Quest 4: Open Season PC Games 3/94 - 29.10.2021
Whale's Voyage PC Games 3/94 - 29.10.2021
Goblins 3 PC Games 3/94 - 29.10.2021
