News Portal
Magazin Member
Amiga Future

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 153 was released on the November 4th.

The Amiga Future 153 was released on the November 4th.

Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet

Published 06.11.2021 - 11:03 by AndreasM

Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.

In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.

Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors

Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:

BackdPattGener.lha - 1.8 - gfx/edit - 51K - Create your own backdrop patterns on WB - (readme)
bas2tap.i386-aros.lha - 2.4 - misc/emu - 111K - Sinclair BASIC file to TAP converter - (readme)
jfsw.lha - 1.2 - game/shoot - 1.7M - Shadow Warrior Amiga Port - (readme)
PicDTBench.lha - 1.2 - util/dtype - 26K - Benchmark picture.datatype image loading - (readme)
AmiSSL-4.11.lha - 4.11 - util/libs - 5.7M - OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library - (readme)
asm3210.lha - 2.0 - dev/asm - 154K - Cross assembler for DSP3210 chips - (readme)
hippoplayerupdate.lha - 2.48 - mus/play - 280K - Updated HippoPlayer, a module player - (readme)
mandel_dsp.lha - 3.12 - gfx/fract - 23K - Mandelbrot generator for DSP3210 chips - (readme)
MMV8_Complete.lha - 3.13 - mus/edit - 1.7M - MusicMaker V8 Version 3.0 (Complete) - (readme)
MMV8_Player.lha - 3.13 - mus/play - 33K - MusicMaker V8 Player - (readme)
DAControlGUI.lha - 1.0 - disk/misc - 159K - GUI for DAControl on Amiga OS 3.2 - (readme)
darkest-hour.i386-aros.lha - 2021 - game/text - 88K - Old-fashioned text adventure game - (readme)
darkest-hour_OS4.lha - 2021 - game/text - 92K - Old-fashioned text adventure game - (readme)
Starlist2.98.lha - 2.98 - util/misc - 94K - A datasheet-like utility - (readme)
stoppa.lha - 1.0 - game/wb - 281K - Stoppa game - (readme)
darkest-hour.lha - &nbsp; - game/text - 41K - Old-fashioned text adventure game - (readme)
Roadie.lha - 1.3.5 - comm/net - 123K - Commodity/GUI App for Roadshow TCP Stack - (readme)
IconLib_46.4.lha - 46.4.555 - util/libs - 1.0M - free icon.library in optimized ASM code - (readme)
pcexhumed.lha - 1.2 - game/shoot - 666K - Exhumed / Powerslave - (readme)
AmiVms.lha - &nbsp; - misc/emu - 3.2M - Simulates OpenVMS commands - (readme)
bin2tap.i386-aros.lha - 1.2 - misc/emu - 107K - Sinclair CODE file to TAP converter - (readme)
REDPILLGameCreator.lha - 0.9.2 - dev/misc - 2.2M - Game Creator with AGA support - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

