Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Oliver Roberts http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1684269 (System/Benchmark) 15 KB / Oct 29 2021
Oliver Roberts http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1684175 (System/Datatypes) 70 KB / Oct 28 2021
Jacek Piszczek http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1682352 (Audio/Misc) 11 KB / Oct 26 2021
Andreas Falkenhahn http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1683572 (Development/Hollywood/Plug) 7 MB / Oct 25 2021
Frank Mariak http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1683273 (Misc) 55 KB / Oct 23 2021
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1683226 (Audio/Misc) 81 KB / Oct 23 2021
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 30.10.2021 - 08:49 by AndreasM
