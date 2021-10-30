Anonymous




Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 153 will be released on the 5th November.

Neue HOL Uploads

Published 30.10.2021 - 08:49 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

Garrison - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Garrison I-II - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Savage - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Savage - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Savage - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Strip Poker: A Sizzling Game Of Chance - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
Strip Poker: A Sizzling Game Of Chance - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1986
Strip Poker: A Sizzling Game Of Chance - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
Garrison - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1987
Garrison II: The Legend Continues - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1988
Garrison II: The Legend Continues - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
International Soccer (Microdeal) / Soccer / Amiga Soccer - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
International Soccer (Microdeal) / Soccer / Amiga Soccer - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
International Soccer (Microdeal) / Soccer / Amiga Soccer - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
International Soccer (Microdeal) / Soccer / Amiga Soccer - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Garrison I-II - Upload 3 Disk scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Garrison I-II - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Garrison I-II - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Garrison I-II - Create one new game page - OCS - 1988
International Soccer (Microdeal) / Soccer / Amiga Soccer - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1988
International Soccer (Microdeal) / Soccer / Amiga Soccer - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1988
International Soccer (Microdeal) / Soccer / Amiga Soccer - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1988
International Soccer (Microdeal) / Soccer / Amiga Soccer - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Powermonger WW1 Edition - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
