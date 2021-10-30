Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
lvl.pointers.lha - 1.0 - util/mouse - 12K - mouse pointer presets for RTG AmigaOS 3.2 - (readme)
siddump.lha - 1.08 - mus/misc - 73K - C64 music debug output utility - (readme)
TestProgram.zip - 1.8 beta: - util/misc - 137K - Versatile Amiga Test Program - (readme)
AmiGemini.lha - 0.4 - comm/net - 80K - Gemini protocol browser - (readme)
evo.lha - 3.4.1 - dev/e - 603K - E-VO: Amiga E Evolution - (readme)
fpu512.lha - 0.71 - util/moni - 16K - FPU 'benchmark' for fast systems - (readme)
HWP_RapaGUI.lha - 2.1 - dev/hwood - 7.2M - Cross-platform GUI toolkit for Hollywood - (readme)
impiccatogame.lha - 1.0 - game/wb - 262K - Impiccato game - (readme)
Maestix.lha - 42.00 - driver/audio - 96K - MaestroPro driver + AHI driver - (readme)
shorttunes.lha - - mods/pro - 37K - Protracker modules by Omen - (readme)
siddump.i386-aros.lha - 1.08 - mus/misc - 106K - C64 music debug output utility - (readme)
SonnetLibrary.lha - 17.14 - driver/other - 412K - Driver for G3/G4 PCI cards - (readme)
sweet_reggae.lha - - mods/pro - 97K - Protracker module by Omen - (readme)
Venomen.lha - - mods/pro - 95K - Protracker module by Omen - (readme)
nblood.lha - 1.2 - game/shoot - 1.0M - Blood Amiga Port - (readme)
AmiVms.lha - - misc/emu - 3.2M - Simulates OpenVMS commands - (readme)
HuntnGather.lha - 1.7.3 - util/dir - 171K - File indexing and search utilities. - (readme)
MysticView.lha - v1.07 - gfx/show - 311K - RTG datatype picture viewer - (readme)
z802tzx.i386-aros.lha - 1.1 - util/conv - 183K - Convert Spectrum Z80 Snapshot->TZX Tape - (readme)
AnalogClock.lha - 2.3 - util/time - 38K - Analog transparent clock for Amiga - (readme)
WarpPSDdt.lha - 45.7 - util/dtype - 71K - Adobe Photoshop® datatype V45.7 - (readme)
BackdPattGener.lha - 1.8 - gfx/edit - 51K - Create your own backdrop patterns on WB - (readme)
bas2tap.i386-aros.lha - 2.4 - misc/emu - 111K - Sinclair BASIC file to TAP converter - (readme)
jfsw.lha - 1.2 - game/shoot - 1.7M - Shadow Warrior Amiga Port - (readme)
PicDTBench.lha - 1.2 - util/dtype - 26K - Benchmark picture.datatype image loading - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
30.10.2021
