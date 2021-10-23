Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Void http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1683089 (Demoscene) 7 MB / Oct 21 2021
Tony Canazza http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1680620 (Graphics/Draw) 5 MB / Oct 21 2021
Oliver Roberts http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1683060 (System/Datatypes) 330 KB / Oct 21 2021
Oliver Roberts http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1683054 (System/Datatypes) 159 KB / Oct 21 2021
Jacek Piszczek http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1682352 (Audio/Misc) 11 KB / Oct 20 2021
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1682594 (Games/Strategy) 29 MB / Oct 19 2021
Jacek Piszczek http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1681894 (Email) 34 MB / Oct 16 2021
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1680557 (Games/Role) 764 KB / Oct 16 2021
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: oxpus
eMail: karsten.ude@oxpus.de
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 153 will be released on the 5th November.
More informations
Service
Search
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 23.10.2021 - 11:56 by oxpus
Back to previous page