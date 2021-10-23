Anonymous




Register
Login
News Portal
Magazin Member
Everywhere

Amiga Future

Info
Shop
Magazines
Patreon
Article Database
Downloads

Community

Forum
Gallery
Calendar
Post calender event

Knowledge

Amiga Software
Amiga Cheats
Amiga FAQ
Forum FAQ
Link Collection

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 153 will be released on the 5th November.

The Amiga Future 153 will be released on the 5th November.
The Amiga Future 153 will be released on the 5th November.

The Amiga Future 153 will be released on the 5th November.
More informations

Service

Jobs
Webmaster
Advertisement
Contact/Impress
Privacy

Search




Advanced search

Unanswered topics
Active topics

Social Media

Twitter Amigafuture Facebook Amigafuture RSS-Feed [german] Amigafuture RSS-Feed [english] Instagram YouTube Patreon

Advertisement

Amazon

Patreon

Partnerlinks

APC&TCP
Amazon
CygnusED
DigiBooster
oxpus
PSB.onpage
Roadshow
RESHOOT R
Tippe New Media
Torque's Amiga Kanal
Vesalia
Warsow Arena
www.oookwv.de
8-Bit-Nirvana
Amiga Portal

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): DE Show news in english
Back to previous page

Neue HOL Uploads

Published 23.10.2021 - 10:05 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

Garrison I-II - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Garrison I-II - Upload 3 Disk scan pictures - OCS - 1987
Garrison I-II - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1987
Garrison I-II - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1987
Garrison I-II - Create one new game page - OCS - 1987
International Soccer (Microdeal) / Soccer / Amiga Soccer - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1988
International Soccer (Microdeal) / Soccer / Amiga Soccer - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1988
International Soccer (Microdeal) / Soccer / Amiga Soccer - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
International Soccer (Microdeal) / Soccer / Amiga Soccer - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1988
International Soccer (Microdeal) / Soccer / Amiga Soccer - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Powermonger WW1 Edition - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Mark Avory (Mac / Sarah Jane Avory) - Update the artist page
Powermonger WW1 Edition - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Powermonger WW1 Edition - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Powermonger WW1 Edition - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Powermonger WW1 Edition - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Powermonger - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Powermonger - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Powermonger - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Powermonger - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Powermonger - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Powermonger - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Strategy Masters - Upload 6 Disk scan pictures -
Strategy Masters - Upload 1 Box scan picture -
Strategy Masters - Update the Misc screenshot comments -
Strategy Masters - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture -
Strategy Masters - Update the Game manual comments -
Strategy Masters - Upload 1 Game manual -
Realm of Sendai - Upload 47 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS
Realm of Sendai - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS
Realm of Sendai - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS
Joseph Hewitt - Create one new artist page
Blood - Update the game page - AGA, RTG - 2021
Blood - Upload 144 Screenshot pictures - AGA, RTG - 2021
Blood - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA, RTG - 2021
SzilÃ¡rd BirÃ³ (BSzili) - Update the artist page
Blood - Create one new game page - AGA, RTG - 2021
SzilÃ¡rd BirÃ³ (BSzili) - Create one new artist page
Glamorous Zombie Flakes - Update the game page - AGA, ECS, OCS, RTG - 2021
itch.io - Create one new publisher page
Glamorous Zombie Flakes - Upload 28 Screenshot pictures - AGA, ECS, OCS, RTG - 2021
Glamorous Zombie Flakes - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA, ECS, OCS, RTG - 2021
Glamorous Zombie Flakes - Create one new game page - AGA, ECS, OCS, RTG - 2021
Ninetysoft Games - Create one new developer page
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page