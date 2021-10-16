Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
arabic_console_devicepro2.lha - driver/input - 2.02Final - 3 MB - 12.10.2021 - An arabic console device, line & full-page editors
nmtm.lzx - game/adventure - 12.10.2021 - 18 MB - 12.10.2021 - Point and click adventure game
scummvm-src.zip - game/adventure - 2.5.0 - 158 MB - 13.10.2021 - ScummVM Source
scummvm.lha - game/adventure - 2.5.0 - 96 MB - 13.10.2021 - 2D Point-and-Click adventure interpreter
oilworker.lha - game/puzzle - 0.8.0 - 7 MB - 15.10.2021 - An addictive and challenging arcade puzzle game
mediavault.lha - network/misc - 1.4.1 - 2 MB - 11.10.2021 - Discover online radio stations
zitaftpserver.lha - network/server/ftp - 1.25 - 11 MB - 13.10.2021 - A fast and secure FTP(S) server.
textedit.gz - office/wordprocessing - - 12 MB - 14.10.2021 - Preview of upcomming Qt6 release
scummvm-tools-src.zip - utility/filetool - 2.5.0 - 2 MB - 14.10.2021 - ScummVM Tools Source
scummvm-tools.lha - utility/filetool - 2.5.0 - 3 MB - 13.10.2021 - A collection of various tools for ScummVM
aiostreams.lha - video/misc - 1.7.2 - 263 KB - 14.10.2021 - Stream video from major online platforms
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
16.10.2021
