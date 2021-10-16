Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1681205 (Games/Strategy) 29 MB / Oct 14 2021
Jacek Piszczek http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1681100 (Network/Web) 40 MB / Oct 14 2021
J.C. Herran Martin http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1681052 (Games/Adventure) 18 MB / Oct 13 2021
Tony Canazza http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1680620 (Graphics/Draw) 5 MB / Oct 11 2021
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1680491 (Games/Adventure) 115 MB / Oct 10 2021
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 16.10.2021
