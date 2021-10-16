Anonymous




Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 152 was released on the September 6th.

The Amiga Future 152 was released on the September 6th.
The Amiga Future 152 was released on the September 6th.

The Amiga Future 152 was released on the September 6th.
Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

Published 16.10.2021 - 10:11 by AndreasM

Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Cover: Disciples II: Dark Prophecy - 12.10.2021
Cover: Longbow 2 - 12.10.2021
Commmo Disk 4/90 - 10.10.2021
Commmo Disk 6/90 - 10.10.2021
Computer Easy 2/98 Erstausgabe - 10.10.2021
Computer Easy 3/98 - 10.10.2021
Computer Easy 4/98 - 10.10.2021
Computer Easy 5/98 - 10.10.2021
Computer Easy 6/98 - 10.10.2021
Computer Easy 7/98 - 10.10.2021
Computer Easy 8/98 - 10.10.2021
Computer Easy 9/98 - 10.10.2021
Computer Easy 10/98 - 10.10.2021
Computer Easy 11/98 - 10.10.2021
Computer Easy 12/98 - 10.10.2021
Swing Video Games 4/99 - 09.10.2021
Excitebike 64 Video Games 7/2000 - 09.10.2021
720° Mega Fun 6/99 - 09.10.2021
Bugs Bunny in Crazy Castle 4 Mega Fun 6/99 - 09.10.2021
Quest for Camelot Mega Fun 6/99 - 09.10.2021
International Superstar Soccer 99 Mega Fun 7/99 - 09.10.2021
Rugrats Movie, The Mega Fun 7/99 - 09.10.2021
Logical Mega Fun 7/99 - 09.10.2021
Might and Magic II: Gates to Another World Video Games 5/94 - 09.10.2021
Terminator 2: Judgment Day Video Games 5/94 - 09.10.2021
Super Pinball: Behind the Mask Video Games 5/94 - 09.10.2021
Winter Olympics: Lillehammer '94 Video Games 5/94 - 09.10.2021
Shadowgate Classic Mega Fun 7/99 - 09.10.2021
ELO 7/84 - 08.10.2021
ELO 8/84 - 08.10.2021
ELO 9/84 - 08.10.2021
ELO 10/84 - 08.10.2021
ELO 11/84 - 08.10.2021
ELO 12/84 - 08.10.2021
ELO SH 77 - 08.10.2021
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Source: Kultboy
News Source URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

