Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Cover: Disciples II: Dark Prophecy - 12.10.2021
Cover: Longbow 2 - 12.10.2021
Commmo Disk 4/90 - 10.10.2021
Commmo Disk 6/90 - 10.10.2021
Computer Easy 2/98 Erstausgabe - 10.10.2021
Computer Easy 3/98 - 10.10.2021
Computer Easy 4/98 - 10.10.2021
Computer Easy 5/98 - 10.10.2021
Computer Easy 6/98 - 10.10.2021
Computer Easy 7/98 - 10.10.2021
Computer Easy 8/98 - 10.10.2021
Computer Easy 9/98 - 10.10.2021
Computer Easy 10/98 - 10.10.2021
Computer Easy 11/98 - 10.10.2021
Computer Easy 12/98 - 10.10.2021
Swing Video Games 4/99 - 09.10.2021
Excitebike 64 Video Games 7/2000 - 09.10.2021
720° Mega Fun 6/99 - 09.10.2021
Bugs Bunny in Crazy Castle 4 Mega Fun 6/99 - 09.10.2021
Quest for Camelot Mega Fun 6/99 - 09.10.2021
International Superstar Soccer 99 Mega Fun 7/99 - 09.10.2021
Rugrats Movie, The Mega Fun 7/99 - 09.10.2021
Logical Mega Fun 7/99 - 09.10.2021
Might and Magic II: Gates to Another World Video Games 5/94 - 09.10.2021
Terminator 2: Judgment Day Video Games 5/94 - 09.10.2021
Super Pinball: Behind the Mask Video Games 5/94 - 09.10.2021
Winter Olympics: Lillehammer '94 Video Games 5/94 - 09.10.2021
Shadowgate Classic Mega Fun 7/99 - 09.10.2021
ELO 7/84 - 08.10.2021
ELO 8/84 - 08.10.2021
ELO 9/84 - 08.10.2021
ELO 10/84 - 08.10.2021
ELO 11/84 - 08.10.2021
ELO 12/84 - 08.10.2021
ELO SH 77 - 08.10.2021
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 152 was released on the September 6th.
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
16.10.2021
