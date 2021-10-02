Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
sonoscontroller.lha - audio/misc - 1.1 - 3 MB - 28.09.2021 - Control Sonos speakers with your Amiga
wakeup.lha - demo/scene - 2021 - 9 MB - 28.09.2021 - Invitation to CAFe'2022
arabic_console_devicepro2.lha - driver/input - 2.0Final - 3 MB - 28.09.2021 - An arabic console device, line & full-page editors
amiarcadia.lha - emulation/gamesystem - 28.21 - 5 MB - 25.09.2021 - Signetics-based machines emulator
whdload-to-uae.lha - emulation/utility - 3.1 - 207 KB - 01.10.2021 - WHDLoad to E-UAE
nmtm-solution.lha - game/misc - 25-09-21 - 9 KB - 25.09.2021 - The solution for the game No More Toxic Man!!!
pixy.lha - graphics/edit - 1.0 - 7 MB - 30.09.2021 - Pixel editor new generation
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 152 was released on the September 6th.
More informations
Service
Search
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 02.10.2021 - 10:06 by AndreasM
Back to previous page