Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Might and Magic IX PC Games 6/2002 - 01.10.2021
Das Geheimnis der Nautilus PC Games 6/2002 - 01.10.2021
E.T.: Der Außerirdische PC Games 6/2002 - 01.10.2021
Schwarze Auge II, Das: Sternenschweif PC Games 7/94 - 01.10.2021
Schwarze Auge II, Das: Sternenschweif PC Games 3/95 - 01.10.2021
Shanghai II: Drachenauge PC Games 3/95 - 01.10.2021
Megafortress Mega Pak PC Games 3/95 - 01.10.2021
Sim City 2000 PC Games 3/95 - 01.10.2021
Lode Runner: The Legend Returns PC Games 3/95 - 01.10.2021
Power Games II PC Games 3/95 - 01.10.2021
Arcanum: von Dampfmaschinen und Magie PC Games 9/2001 - 01.10.2021
ELO 8/82 - 30.09.2021
ELO 9/82 - 30.09.2021
ELO 10/82 - 30.09.2021
ELO 11/82 - 30.09.2021
ELO 12/82 - 30.09.2021
ELO 1/84 - 30.09.2021
ELO 2/84 - 30.09.2021
ELO 3/84 - 30.09.2021
ELO 4/84 - 30.09.2021
ELO 5/84 - 30.09.2021
ELO 6/84 - 30.09.2021
Adventures of Robin Hood, The Power Play 10/91 - 27.09.2021
Strike II Power Play 10/91 - 27.09.2021
Chinto's Revenge Power Play 10/91 - 27.09.2021
Warpspeed Play Time 6/93 - 27.09.2021
Heroes of Might and Magic IV PC Games 6/2002 - 27.09.2021
Wizardry 8 PC Games 2/2002 - 27.09.2021
Sims, Die: Urlaub total PC Games 6/2002 - 27.09.2021
Beam Breakers PC Games 6/2002 - 27.09.2021
Fenimore Fillmore: The Westerner PC Games 4/2004 - 27.09.2021
Xenomorph Power Play 11/90 - 27.09.2021
Legend of Faerghail Power Play 11/90 - 27.09.2021
Back to the Future Part II Power Play 11/90 - 27.09.2021
ELO 1/83 - 25.09.2021
ELO 3/83 - 25.09.2021
ELO 4/83 - 25.09.2021
ELO 5/83 - 25.09.2021
ELO 6/83 - 25.09.2021
ELO 7/83 - 25.09.2021
ELO 8/83 - 25.09.2021
ELO 9/83 - 25.09.2021
ELO 10/83 - 25.09.2021
ELO 11/83 - 25.09.2021
ELO 12/83 - 25.09.2021
ELO 4/82 - 25.09.2021
ELO 5/82 - 25.09.2021
Dreamweb PC Games 11/94 - 24.09.2021
Dreamweb PC Games 1/95 - 24.09.2021
Manchester United: Premier League Champions PC Games 1/95 - 24.09.2021
Links: Championship Course - Bighorn PC Games 1/95 - 24.09.2021
Anstoss Action: Die Fußballsimulation PC Games 7/2001 - 24.09.2021
Sid Meier's Sim Golf PC Games 3/2002 - 24.09.2021
Trainz: Die Modell-Eisenbahn auf Ihrem PC PC Games 3/2002 - 24.09.2021
Disciples II: Dark Prophecy PC Games 3/2002 - 24.09.2021
Elfenwelt PC Games 3/2002 - 24.09.2021
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Published 02.10.2021 - 10:06 by AndreasM
