The Amiga Future 152 was released on the September 6th.

The Amiga Future 152 was released on the September 6th.
The Amiga Future 152 was released on the September 6th.

The Amiga Future 152 was released on the September 6th.
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

Published 02.10.2021 - 10:06 by AndreasM

Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Might and Magic IX PC Games 6/2002 - 01.10.2021
Das Geheimnis der Nautilus PC Games 6/2002 - 01.10.2021
E.T.: Der Außerirdische PC Games 6/2002 - 01.10.2021
Schwarze Auge II, Das: Sternenschweif PC Games 7/94 - 01.10.2021
Schwarze Auge II, Das: Sternenschweif PC Games 3/95 - 01.10.2021
Shanghai II: Drachenauge PC Games 3/95 - 01.10.2021
Megafortress Mega Pak PC Games 3/95 - 01.10.2021
Sim City 2000 PC Games 3/95 - 01.10.2021
Lode Runner: The Legend Returns PC Games 3/95 - 01.10.2021
Power Games II PC Games 3/95 - 01.10.2021
Arcanum: von Dampfmaschinen und Magie PC Games 9/2001 - 01.10.2021
ELO 8/82 - 30.09.2021
ELO 9/82 - 30.09.2021
ELO 10/82 - 30.09.2021
ELO 11/82 - 30.09.2021
ELO 12/82 - 30.09.2021
ELO 1/84 - 30.09.2021
ELO 2/84 - 30.09.2021
ELO 3/84 - 30.09.2021
ELO 4/84 - 30.09.2021
ELO 5/84 - 30.09.2021
ELO 6/84 - 30.09.2021
Adventures of Robin Hood, The Power Play 10/91 - 27.09.2021
Strike II Power Play 10/91 - 27.09.2021
Chinto's Revenge Power Play 10/91 - 27.09.2021
Warpspeed Play Time 6/93 - 27.09.2021
Heroes of Might and Magic IV PC Games 6/2002 - 27.09.2021
Wizardry 8 PC Games 2/2002 - 27.09.2021
Sims, Die: Urlaub total PC Games 6/2002 - 27.09.2021
Beam Breakers PC Games 6/2002 - 27.09.2021
Fenimore Fillmore: The Westerner PC Games 4/2004 - 27.09.2021
Xenomorph Power Play 11/90 - 27.09.2021
Legend of Faerghail Power Play 11/90 - 27.09.2021
Back to the Future Part II Power Play 11/90 - 27.09.2021
Back to the Future Part II Power Play 11/90 - 27.09.2021
ELO 1/83 - 25.09.2021
ELO 3/83 - 25.09.2021
ELO 4/83 - 25.09.2021
ELO 5/83 - 25.09.2021
ELO 6/83 - 25.09.2021
ELO 7/83 - 25.09.2021
ELO 8/83 - 25.09.2021
ELO 9/83 - 25.09.2021
ELO 10/83 - 25.09.2021
ELO 11/83 - 25.09.2021
ELO 12/83 - 25.09.2021
ELO 4/82 - 25.09.2021
ELO 5/82 - 25.09.2021
Dreamweb PC Games 11/94 - 24.09.2021
Dreamweb PC Games 1/95 - 24.09.2021
Manchester United: Premier League Champions PC Games 1/95 - 24.09.2021
Links: Championship Course - Bighorn PC Games 1/95 - 24.09.2021
Anstoss Action: Die Fußballsimulation PC Games 7/2001 - 24.09.2021
Sid Meier's Sim Golf PC Games 3/2002 - 24.09.2021
Trainz: Die Modell-Eisenbahn auf Ihrem PC PC Games 3/2002 - 24.09.2021
Disciples II: Dark Prophecy PC Games 3/2002 - 24.09.2021
Elfenwelt PC Games 3/2002 - 24.09.2021
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Source: Kultboy
News Source URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

