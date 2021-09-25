Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Dreamweb PC Games 11/94 - 24.09.2021
Dreamweb PC Games 1/95 - 24.09.2021
Manchester United: Premier League Champions PC Games 1/95 - 24.09.2021
Links: Championship Course - Bighorn PC Games 1/95 - 24.09.2021
Anstoss Action: Die Fußballsimulation PC Games 7/2001 - 24.09.2021
Sid Meier's Sim Golf PC Games 3/2002 - 24.09.2021
Trainz: Die Modell-Eisenbahn auf Ihrem PC PC Games 3/2002 - 24.09.2021
Disciples II: Dark Prophecy PC Games 3/2002 - 24.09.2021
Elfenwelt PC Games 3/2002 - 24.09.2021
Apidya Amiga Joker 9/91 - 19.09.2021
Caesar Amiga Joker SH 5/94 - 19.09.2021
Cohort II: Fighting for Rome Amiga Joker SH 5/94 - 19.09.2021
When Two Worlds War Amiga Joker SH 5/94 - 19.09.2021
Schiene & Strasse: Der 3D-Transport-Manager PC Games 5/2002 - 19.09.2021
Cubix: Robots for Everyone - Race 'n Robots PC Games 5/2002 - 19.09.2021
Kick Off 2002 PC Games 5/2002 - 19.09.2021
Project: Snowblind PC Games 6/2005 - 19.09.2021
Silent Hill 3 PC Games 12/2003 - 19.09.2021
Silent Hill 4: The Room PC Games 11/2004 - 19.09.2021
Command & Conquer: Generals PC Games 10/2003 - 19.09.2021
Command & Conquer: Generäle - Die Stunde Null PC Games 11/2003 - 19.09.2021
Comanche 4 PC Games 1/2002 - 19.09.2021
IL-2 Sturmovik PC Games 1/2002 - 19.09.2021
Cube Nr. 41 - 18.09.2021
Cube Nr. 44 - 18.09.2021
Cube Nr. 45 - 18.09.2021
Cube Nr. 46 - 18.09.2021
Cube Nr. 48 - 18.09.2021
Cube Nr. 49 - 18.09.2021
Cube Nr. 51 - 18.09.2021
Cube Nr. 52 - 18.09.2021
PC Games SH 1/2004 - 18.09.2021
Österreichischer Computer Markt Nr. 2 - 18.09.2021
Österreichischer Computer Markt Nr. 3 - 18.09.2021
Österreichischer Computer Markt Nr. 4 - 18.09.2021
Österreichischer Computer Markt Nr. 5 - 18.09.2021
Österreichischer Computer Markt Nr. 6 - 18.09.2021
Österreichischer Computer Markt Nr. 7 - 18.09.2021
Österreichischer Computer Markt Nr. 8 - 18.09.2021
Österreichischer Computer Markt Nr. 10 - 18.09.2021
Editorial ASM 6/86 - 17.09.2021
Editorial ASM 7/86 - 17.09.2021
Editorial ASM 8/86 - 17.09.2021
Editorial ASM 9/86 - 17.09.2021
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
