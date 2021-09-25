 

 

 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 152 was released on the September 6th.

Neue Uploads aus dem The Aros Archive

Published 25.09.2021 - 15:35 by AndreasM

The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .

Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.

Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.

The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:

boingdemo.i386-aros.lha - demo/intro - 2015 - 5 MB - 21.09.2021 - A recreation of the Amiga Boing demo in SDL 1.2
dwitvs.i386-aros.lha - demo/intro - 2003 - 162 KB - 21.09.2021 - 4K source intro
hogwagen.i386-aros.lha - demo/intro - 2003 - 171 KB - 21.09.2021 - 4K source intro
jylam.i386-aros.lha - demo/intro - 2003 - 147 KB - 21.09.2021 - 4K source intro
newvox.i386-aros.lha - demo/misc - 1.0 - 193 KB - 21.09.2021 - Voxel-style landscape SDL render (with sources)
antiryadgx4_9_install_2.zip - development/utility - 4.9.1 - 290 MB - 21.09.2021 - 2D/3D Game Engine
nmtm.lzx - game/adventure - 14.09.2021 - 16 MB - 21.09.2021 - Point and click adventure game
africa.i386-aros.zip - game/board - 1.56 - 299 KB - 21.09.2021 - Conversion of 3W board game
framebuild-0.5.zip - graphics/misc - 0.5 - 39 KB - 21.09.2021 - Builds list of selected .jpg files to .avi format
doboing.i386-aros.lha - graphics/raytrace - 1.0 - 111 KB - 21.09.2021 - Generate Boing Ball 3D objects
simplemail-0.37-aros-i386.tar.bz2 - network/email - 0.37 - 842 KB - 21.09.2021 - IMAP POP3 Client Email
arsfsdoctor_v1.zip - utility/filetool - 1 - 87 KB - 21.09.2021 - SFS Recovery Application
News URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: Aros-Exec.org
News Source URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
