The Amiga Future 152 was released on the September 6th.

Games That Werent: Chess through the ages

Published 18.09.2021 - 12:05 by AndreasM

Games That Werent schreibt:

Chess Through The Ages ("Schach im Wandel der Zeit") ist ein unveröffentlichtes Schachspiel für Commodore Amiga 1200 und CD32 (möglicherweise sogar PC – siehe weiter unten). Die Entwicklung begann um 1993 herum und es sollte schließlich 1995 veröffentlicht werden – aber es sollte nicht sein.

https://www.gamesthatwerent.com/2021/09 ... -the-ages/

