Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
J.C. Herran Martin http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1673555 (Games/Adventure) 16 MB / Sep 17 2021
tPA & DecroS & VVG http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1673344 (Demoscene) 4 MB / Sep 15 2021
tPA http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1673343 (Demoscene) 4 MB / Sep 15 2021
Jacek Piszczek http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1672534 (Network/Web) 40 MB / Sep 13 2021
Carsten Siegner http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1672369 (Development/Hollywood/Plug) 198 KB / Sep 12 2021
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1672070 (Emulation) 4 MB / Sep 10 2021
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1672071 (Emulation) 370 KB / Sep 10 2021
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 18.09.2021 - 11:32 by AndreasM
