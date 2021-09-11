Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1672070 (Emulation) 4 MB / Sep 10 2021
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1672071 (Emulation) 370 KB / Sep 10 2021
jPV^RNO http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1671846 (Network/FTP) 3 MB / Sep 08 2021
Stefan Blixth http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1671581 (System/Ambient/Blankers) 52 KB / Sep 07 2021
Nihirash and Nihirashka http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1671579 (Demoscene) 8 MB / Sep 05 2021
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1652577 (Games/Adventure) 1 MB / Sep 05 2021
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1670674 (Games/Platform) 1 MB / Sep 05 2021
Philippe Rimauro http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1669563 (Emulation/ACEpansion) 11 KB / Sep 03 2021
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1669560 (Games/Editor) 3 MB / Sep 03 2021
jPV^RNO http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1669561 (Office/Show) 5 MB / Sep 03 2021
Philippe Rimauro http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1669562 (Emulation/ACEpansion) 18 KB / Sep 03 2021
