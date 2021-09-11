Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Mort the Chicken Man!ac 2/2001 - 10.09.2021
Kao the Kangaroo Man!ac 2/2001 - 10.09.2021
Freestyle Motocross: McGrath vs Pastrana Man!ac 2/2001 - 10.09.2021
WWF No Mercy Man!ac 1/2001 - 10.09.2021
Doom II: Hell on Earth Man!ac 3/2003 - 10.09.2021
Phantasy Star Online: Episode I & II Man!ac 4/2003 - 10.09.2021
Devil May Cry Man!ac 11/2001 - 10.09.2021
Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy Man!ac 1/2002 - 10.09.2021
WWF Smackdown! 2: Know Your Role Man!ac 12/2000 - 10.09.2021
Mafia Man!ac 4/2004 - 10.09.2021
Cover: After Burner III - 05.09.2021
Cover: Axis & Allies - 05.09.2021
Cover: MW Ultra - 05.09.2021
Cover: Outrage - 05.09.2021
Cover: Synthia - 05.09.2021
Cover: Mort the Chicken - 05.09.2021
Cover: Super Mario Kart - 05.09.2021
Werbung: Soft Learning - 05.09.2021
Rise of Nations PC Games 7/2003 - 04.09.2021
Full Throttle: Hell on Wheels PC Games 7/2003 - 04.09.2021
Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne PC Games 12/2003 - 04.09.2021
Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell PC Games 3/2003 - 04.09.2021
Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow PC Games 5/2004 - 04.09.2021
Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory PC Games 5/2005 - 04.09.2021
Hitman 2: Silent Assassin PC Games 11/2002 - 04.09.2021
Contract J.A.C.K. PC Games 1/2004 - 04.09.2021
Beyond Good & Evil PC Games 2/2004 - 04.09.2021
Robin Hood: Defender of the Crown PC Games 2/2004 - 04.09.2021
Crazy School PC Games 2/2004 - 04.09.2021
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Published 11.09.2021 - 11:04 by AndreasM
