Auch dieses Jahr war die Amiga Future bei der digitalen Gamescom mit dabei.
Wir haben drei Videos zu der Veranstaltung beigesteuert die ihr nun auch auf unseren Youtube-Channel anschauen könnt:
- AmigaFutureTV Gamescom 2021 - Amiga Gaming News
- AmigaFutureTV Gamescom 2021 - Interview Graeme Cowie
- AmigaFutureTV Gamescom 2021 - John Girvin
https://www.youtube.com/c/AmigaFuture
https://www.amigafuture.de
http://www.apc-tcp.de
The Amiga Future 152 was released on the September 6th.
