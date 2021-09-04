 

 

 

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage

Published 04.09.2021 - 10:25 by AndreasM

Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.

Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.

Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.

Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:

Image Philippe Rimauro Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1669563 (Emulation/ACEpansion) 11 KB / Sep 03 2021
Image James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1669560 (Games/Editor) 3 MB / Sep 03 2021
Image jPV^RNO Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1669561 (Office/Show) 5 MB / Sep 03 2021
Image Philippe Rimauro Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1669562 (Emulation/ACEpansion) 18 KB / Sep 03 2021
Image TITAN Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1669531 (Games/Action) 32 MB / Sep 02 2021
Image BeWorld Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1669264 (Emulation) 2 MB / Sep 02 2021
Image J.C. Herran Martin Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1669399 (Games/Adventure) 18 MB / Sep 01 2021
Image Alfonso Ranieri and TheBar Open Source Team Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1669213 (System/MUI+Classes) 1 MB / Sep 01 2021
Image Jens Maus Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1669214 (System/MUI+Classes) 874 KB / Sep 01 2021
Image NList Open Source Team Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1669215 (System/MUI+Classes) 1 MB / Sep 01 2021
Image Jens Maus Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1669216 (System/MUI+Classes) 316 KB / Sep 01 2021
Image Philippe Rimauro Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1669212 (Emulation/ACEpansion) 21 KB / Sep 01 2021
Image BeWorld Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1669170 (Games/Shoot+3D) 10 MB / Aug 31 2021
Image Philippe Rimauro Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1669029 (Emulation) 1 MB / Aug 31 2021
Image Oliver Roberts Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1669028 (System/Benchmark) 25 KB / Aug 31 2021
Image BeWorld Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1668746 (Games/Shoot+2D) 4 MB / Aug 29 2021
Image BeWorld Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1668282 (Games/Shoot+3D) 393 MB / Aug 28 2021
Image Jens Maus Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1667899 (System/Library/SSL) 5 MB / Aug 27 2021
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

