Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Philippe Rimauro http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1669563 (Emulation/ACEpansion) 11 KB / Sep 03 2021
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1669560 (Games/Editor) 3 MB / Sep 03 2021
jPV^RNO http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1669561 (Office/Show) 5 MB / Sep 03 2021
Philippe Rimauro http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1669562 (Emulation/ACEpansion) 18 KB / Sep 03 2021
TITAN http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1669531 (Games/Action) 32 MB / Sep 02 2021
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1669264 (Emulation) 2 MB / Sep 02 2021
J.C. Herran Martin http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1669399 (Games/Adventure) 18 MB / Sep 01 2021
Alfonso Ranieri and TheBar Open Source Team http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1669213 (System/MUI+Classes) 1 MB / Sep 01 2021
Jens Maus http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1669214 (System/MUI+Classes) 874 KB / Sep 01 2021
NList Open Source Team http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1669215 (System/MUI+Classes) 1 MB / Sep 01 2021
Jens Maus http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1669216 (System/MUI+Classes) 316 KB / Sep 01 2021
Philippe Rimauro http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1669212 (Emulation/ACEpansion) 21 KB / Sep 01 2021
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1669170 (Games/Shoot+3D) 10 MB / Aug 31 2021
Philippe Rimauro http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1669029 (Emulation) 1 MB / Aug 31 2021
Oliver Roberts http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1669028 (System/Benchmark) 25 KB / Aug 31 2021
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1668746 (Games/Shoot+2D) 4 MB / Aug 29 2021
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1668282 (Games/Shoot+3D) 393 MB / Aug 28 2021
Jens Maus http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1667899 (System/Library/SSL) 5 MB / Aug 27 2021
