Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Comic: Wer ist Karl Bihlmeier? Video Games 8/95 - 01.09.2021
Artikel: Origin Special PC Games 11/93 - 01.09.2021
RETURN Nr. 46 - 28.08.2021
Disney's Duck Tales: The Quest for Gold Play Time 7/91 - 28.08.2021
Goofy's Railway Express Play Time 7/91 - 28.08.2021
Mickey's Runaway Zoo Play Time 7/91 - 28.08.2021
Donald's Alphabet Chase Play Time 7/91 - 28.08.2021
F1 Circus CD Mega Fun 6/94 - 28.08.2021
Goofy's Hysterical History Tour Mega Fun 6/94 - 28.08.2021
Grind Stormer Mega Fun 6/94 - 28.08.2021
Dragon Ball Z: L'Appel Du Destin Mega Fun 6/94 - 28.08.2021
Columns III: Revenge of Columns Mega Fun 6/94 - 28.08.2021
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Published 04.09.2021 - 10:25 by AndreasM
