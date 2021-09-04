 

 

 

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet

Published 04.09.2021 - 10:25 by AndreasM

Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.

In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.

Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors

Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:

CDPlayerSDK.lha - 1.0 - dev/c - 4K - Updated cdplayer.library SDK - (readme)
Alltests.zip - 1.3 beta: - util/misc - 283K - Automated Amiga Test Program - (readme)
aqb.lha - 0.7.0 - dev/basic - 181K - Amiga QuickBasic Compiler - (readme)
netbsdamiga92.hdf.gz - 9.2 - misc/os - 204M - NetBSD/amiga 9.2 autoboot HDF - (readme)
AmiVms.lha - &nbsp; - misc/emu - 3.2M - Simulates OpenVMS commands - (readme)
sequencememory.lha - &nbsp; - game/wb - 190K - memory game - (readme)
dsp3210.lha - 4.12 - driver/other - 406K - DSP 3210 drivers and tools - (readme)
Sketch_de.lha - 1.2 - gfx/edit - 2K - Unofficial German catalog for Sketch - (readme)
ACE-MorphOS.lha - 1.24 - misc/emu - 1.9M - Amstrad CPC/CPC+ Emulator - (readme)
PicDTBench.lha - 1.1 - util/dtype - 25K - Benchmark picture.datatype image loading - (readme)
scopagame.lha - 1.1 - game/wb - 339K - Italian card game - (readme)
ViNCEd.lha - 3.103 - util/shell - 840K - ViNCEd, the CON: with ^Z & TAB Expand - (readme)
hippoplayerupdate.lha - 2.47 - mus/play - 152K - Updated HippoPlayer, a module player - (readme)
MCC_BetterString-11.36.lha - 11.36 - dev/mui - 316K - BetterString custom class for MUI - (readme)
MCC_NList-0.128.lha - 0.128 - dev/mui - 2.0M - NList custom classes for MUI - (readme)
MCC_TextEditor-15.56.lha - 15.56 - dev/mui - 875K - TextEditor custom class for MUI - (readme)
MCC_TheBar-26.22.lha - 26.22 - dev/mui - 1.6M - Next Generation Toolbar MUI Custom Class - (readme)
MCE-MOS.lha - 13.3 - game/edit - 3.6M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
MCE-OS4.lha - 13.3 - game/edit - 3.9M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
MCE.lha - 13.3 - game/edit - 3.3M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
MirageImager.ACEpansion.lha - 1.0 - misc/emu - 18K - ACEpansion plugin for ACE CPC Emulator - (readme)
MultiPlay.ACEpansion.lha - 1.0 - misc/emu - 22K - ACEpansion plugin for ACE CPC Emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 28.02 - misc/emu - 4.8M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 28.02 - misc/emu - 4.3M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
Nova.ACEpansion.lha - 1.0 - misc/emu - 12K - ACEpansion plugin for ACE CPC Emulator - (readme)
P96PipDemo.lha - 1.0 - dev/src - 7K - P96 Picture-in-Picture demo src - (readme)
RNOPDF.lha - 1.4 - gfx/show - 5.7M - Compact PDF viewer - (readme)
RNOPDF_OS3.lha - 1.4 - gfx/show - 15M - Compact PDF viewer - (readme)
RNOPDF_OS4.lha - 1.4 - gfx/show - 6.5M - Compact PDF viewer - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

