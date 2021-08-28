Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
BMX Simulator - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
After The War - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Knights Of The Crystallion - Upload 2 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Knights Of The Crystallion - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Body Blows Galactic - Upload 1 Game manual - AGA - 1994
Mega Box 2: Mc Wiril Collection - Update the Misc screenshot comments -
Mega Box 2: Mc Wiril Collection - Update the game page -
Javier Cubedo - Update the artist page
Ricardo Machuca - Create one new artist page
Carmen Ferrer (Deborah) - Create one new artist page
VÃctor Ruiz Tejedor - Update the artist page
Jose Lopez - Create one new artist page
Daniel Rodriguez - Create one new artist page
Marcos JourÃ³n - Update the artist page
After The War - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Astro Marine Corps (A.M.C.) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
After The War - Update the Research screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
After The War - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
After The War - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Black Sect - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Legend Of Billy The Kid, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Ninja Remix - Update the Research screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Ninja Remix - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Fantastic Voyage - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Enchanted Land - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Enchanted Land - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Fun Radio La Compil Micro 4 - Update the Misc screenshot comments -
Fun Radio La Compil Micro 4 - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture -
Fun Radio La Compil Micro 2: La Passion Du Sport S'Affiche! - Update the Misc screenshot comments -
Fun Radio La Compil Micro 2: La Passion Du Sport S'Affiche! - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture -
Colorado - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Colorado - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Chuck Rock - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Chuck Rock - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Cabal - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Cabal - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Brian The Lion - Update the Misc screenshot comments - CD32 - 1994
Brian The Lion - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - CD32 - 1994
Brian The Lion - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1994
Brian The Lion - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA - 1994
Brian The Lion - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Brian The Lion - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Black Sect - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Black Crypt - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Black Crypt - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Legend Of Billy The Kid, The - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Battle Isle - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Battle Isle - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Batman The Movie / Batman - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Batman The Movie / Batman - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Batman Returns - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Batman Returns - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Back To The Future Part II - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Back To The Future Part II - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
ATF II (Advanced Tactical Fighter II) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
ATF II (Advanced Tactical Fighter II) - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Astro Marine Corps (A.M.C.) - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
688 Attack Sub - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
688 Attack Sub - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
War Zone (Core) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
War Zone (Core) - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Compil Des Records, La - Update the game page -
Auto Duel - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Discovery: Trivia 1 - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1988
Turbo - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Turbo - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
