The Amiga Future 152 will be released on the 5th September.

The Amiga Future 152 will be released on the 5th September.
The Amiga Future 152 will be released on the 5th September.

The Amiga Future 152 will be released on the 5th September.
Neue HOL Uploads

Published 28.08.2021 - 09:10 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

BMX Simulator - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
After The War - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Knights Of The Crystallion - Upload 2 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Knights Of The Crystallion - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Body Blows Galactic - Upload 1 Game manual - AGA - 1994
Mega Box 2: Mc Wiril Collection - Update the Misc screenshot comments -
Mega Box 2: Mc Wiril Collection - Update the game page -
Javier Cubedo - Update the artist page
Ricardo Machuca - Create one new artist page
Carmen Ferrer (Deborah) - Create one new artist page
VÃ­ctor Ruiz Tejedor - Update the artist page
Jose Lopez - Create one new artist page
Daniel Rodriguez - Create one new artist page
Marcos JourÃ³n - Update the artist page
After The War - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Astro Marine Corps (A.M.C.) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
After The War - Update the Research screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
After The War - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
After The War - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Black Sect - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Legend Of Billy The Kid, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Ninja Remix - Update the Research screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Ninja Remix - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Fantastic Voyage - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Enchanted Land - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Enchanted Land - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Fun Radio La Compil Micro 4 - Update the Misc screenshot comments -
Fun Radio La Compil Micro 4 - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture -
Fun Radio La Compil Micro 2: La Passion Du Sport S'Affiche! - Update the Misc screenshot comments -
Fun Radio La Compil Micro 2: La Passion Du Sport S'Affiche! - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture -
Colorado - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Colorado - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Chuck Rock - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Chuck Rock - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Cabal - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Cabal - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Brian The Lion - Update the Misc screenshot comments - CD32 - 1994
Brian The Lion - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - CD32 - 1994
Brian The Lion - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1994
Brian The Lion - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA - 1994
Brian The Lion - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Brian The Lion - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Black Sect - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Black Crypt - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Black Crypt - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Legend Of Billy The Kid, The - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Battle Isle - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Battle Isle - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Batman The Movie / Batman - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Batman The Movie / Batman - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Batman Returns - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Batman Returns - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Back To The Future Part II - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Back To The Future Part II - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
ATF II (Advanced Tactical Fighter II) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
ATF II (Advanced Tactical Fighter II) - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Astro Marine Corps (A.M.C.) - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
688 Attack Sub - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
688 Attack Sub - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
War Zone (Core) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
War Zone (Core) - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Compil Des Records, La - Update the game page -
Auto Duel - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Discovery: Trivia 1 - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1988
Turbo - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Turbo - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page