News Portal
The Amiga Future 152 will be released on the 5th September.

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


MorphOS: Shadows of Death veröffentlicht

Published 25.08.2021 - 23:49 by AndreasM

Eric Cubizolle (TITAN) hat soeben mit Hilfe von Salomé die finale Version seines Spiels Shadows of Death für MorphOS adaptiert. Ursprünglich war das Spiel für die Amstrad CPC-Plattform bestimmt, jetzt funktioniert es mit OpenBOR, das von BeWorld portiert wurde. Die Spieldatei im Archiv ist ein .pak, daher ist es kompatibel auf anderen Plattformen mit OpenBOR wie AmigaOS 3, AROS, AmigaOS 4, Windows, PSP, GP2X, Dreamcast, Wii, XBOX usw.

http://amigamuseum.emu-france.info/Fich ... /SOTD.html

Quelle: https://www.meta-morphos.org

