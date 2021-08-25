Eric Cubizolle (TITAN) hat soeben mit Hilfe von Salomé die finale Version seines Spiels Shadows of Death für MorphOS adaptiert. Ursprünglich war das Spiel für die Amstrad CPC-Plattform bestimmt, jetzt funktioniert es mit OpenBOR, das von BeWorld portiert wurde. Die Spieldatei im Archiv ist ein .pak, daher ist es kompatibel auf anderen Plattformen mit OpenBOR wie AmigaOS 3, AROS, AmigaOS 4, Windows, PSP, GP2X, Dreamcast, Wii, XBOX usw.
http://amigamuseum.emu-france.info/Fich ... /SOTD.html
Quelle: https://www.meta-morphos.org
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 152 will be released on the 5th September.
More informations
Service
Search
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
MorphOS: Shadows of Death veröffentlicht
Published 25.08.2021 - 23:49 by AndreasM
Back to previous page